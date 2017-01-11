Paul Pogba could be Man United's best free-kick taker - Phil Neville

Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.

If Man United do sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, Paul Mariner thinks his role initially will be as a squad player.

Paul Mariner believes Jose Mourinho is heading in the right direction with Manchester United.

Man United and Liverpool played to a goalless draw early in the season, but can we expect more this time around?

Jose Mourinho did not shy away from criticising both players and fans, urging them to be better for the Liverpool clash.

Paul Pogba could be the best free-kick taker at Manchester United even though he is not always their first choice, according to former defender Phil Neville.

Midfielder Pogba was unlucky to hit a post, from an impressive free kick, during the 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal victory against Hull City on Tuesday.

The France international has limited opportunities to take them when Zlatan Ibrahimovic is playing, but the Swede missed Tuesday's game with illness.

Neville told Sky Sports: "When Zlatan's playing, he doesn't get anywhere near free kicks. It was a brilliant free kick. United have got some good free kick takers, but he could be the best."

Pogba's free kick hitting the post meant that United have struck the woodwork 19 times in all competitions this season.

Pogba has suffered that fate on seven occasions this season, which is the joint-most -- alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne -- among Premier League players.

