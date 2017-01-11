Paul Pogba could be Man United's best free-kick taker - Phil Neville

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba could take Utd's free kicks - Neville

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Ogden: Who has more to lose on Sunday?

Man United vs. Liverpool Mark Ogden
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ferdinand: United can handle expectations

English Premier League Arindam Rej
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Lallana, Pogba took different paths to top

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Was Mou's critique off base?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd extend Fellaini's contract - sources

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Paul George

Pacers' Paul George: Zlatan is class

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Read

Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?

English Premier League
Read

Man Utd's transformation

English Premier League
Read

Mariner: Fans have warmed to Mourinho

English Premier League
Read
Marouane Fellaini

Goal big for Fellaini's confidence - Mata

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Paul Pogba could be Man United's best free-kick taker - Phil Neville

Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.
If Man United do sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, Paul Mariner thinks his role initially will be as a squad player.
Paul Mariner believes Jose Mourinho is heading in the right direction with Manchester United.
Man United and Liverpool played to a goalless draw early in the season, but can we expect more this time around?
Jose Mourinho did not shy away from criticising both players and fans, urging them to be better for the Liverpool clash.

Paul Pogba could be the best free-kick taker at Manchester United even though he is not always their first choice, according to former defender Phil Neville.

Midfielder Pogba was unlucky to hit a post, from an impressive free kick, during the 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal victory against Hull City on Tuesday.

The France international has limited opportunities to take them when Zlatan Ibrahimovic is playing, but the Swede missed Tuesday's game with illness.

Neville told Sky Sports: "When Zlatan's playing, he doesn't get anywhere near free kicks. It was a brilliant free kick. United have got some good free kick takers, but he could be the best."

Pogba's free kick hitting the post meant that United have struck the woodwork 19 times in all competitions this season.

Pogba has suffered that fate on seven occasions this season, which is the joint-most -- alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne -- among Premier League players.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

