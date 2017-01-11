Previous
Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months

Paul Mariner believes Jose Mourinho is heading in the right direction with Manchester United.
Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.
If Man United do sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, Paul Mariner thinks his role initially will be as a squad player.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced he has already proved a success in English football.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 18 goals since joining United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

With 13 of those strikes coming in the Premier League, the former Sweden international trails the competition's top scorer Diego Costa by just one.

But he insists winning that race is not a concern because he feels he has already made his mark.

Ibrahimovic told the club's website: "I'm chasing the head trophy -- the Premier League. That is my aim.

"The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player. If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well.

"I try to help the team and try to do what I'm best at -- scoring goals, playing good and creating chances for my team-mates. As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team.

"The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England -- it took three months."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 13 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Ibrahimovic, who is set to return for Sunday's crunch clash against Liverpool after illness, says the team are now finding their feet under Jose Mourinho after a mixed start to the season.

United are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and have won their last nine in succession.

Ibrahimovic said: "I said from the beginning -- slowly, slowly, we will get better and everything was about the click. We needed to click as a team. Now you see the identity of the team."

Ibrahimovic thinks United could still make a strong challenge for the title, even though they are presently sixth and trail leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

He said: "The last one-and-a-half months have shown the right way. The gap has been bigger but now it's better, so we are closer to that now.

"We wait for the other teams to have their dips, to make their mistakes, and we will be there."

