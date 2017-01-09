Juan Mata: Man United's second goal vs. Hull 'very important'

The FC crew praise Man United's performance over Hull in the EFL Cup and touch on Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton.

Juan Mata downplayed his opening goal in Man United's EFL Cup first leg win over Hull on Tuesday, instead highlighting the importance of keeping a clean sheet and Marouane Fellaini's second.

United will take a 2-0 lead to the KCOM Stadium for the second leg after breaking through for two goals in the second half at Old Trafford.

But Mata was thankful that his side did not concede an away goal despite some occasional close calls.

"I think it's a good result," Mata told MUTV. "It's very important that we didn't concede a goal because in this kind of competition it's massive to score away.

"We didn't concede, we scored twice; I think Marouane's goal was very important as well, so we are a little bit closer but it's not over yet."

Mata also said it was a good sign that United could find the net following a goalless first half, considering the number of draws for which the team settled in the first half of the season.

"It's a little bit like what happened in a few games earlier this season. We were playing well, creating chances, but we were not scoring," he said.

"We scored twice in the second half, which is a good result for us and for me it is very important to create the chances and play good football."

Defender Chris Smalling said the team came out with renewed determination after a "frustrating" beginning.

"We all knew at half-time that the first-half performance wasn't good enough so it was good to get the two goals in the second half," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a frustrating night, we knew how they would set up and play but in the second half we played with more tempo and it worked for us."

Marouane Fellaini added a second goal for Man United late on.

Coach Jose Mourinho hailed the staunch defending from Hull, who hired his countryman Marco Silva as manager last week.

"Of course they were very well organised defensively like I was expecting," he said. "It was not easy for us but I thought we were a bit sloppy, complicating things. One more touch, always delaying the decision, giving them time to regroup.

"I was expecting a difficult match. I was not expecting to win four or five. 1-0 for me will always be a good result. But 2-0 is obviously better. And with a semifinal we are not at Wembley yet but the second goal is maybe the important goal."

Silva was satisfied with the performance of his side despite the Tigers now facing an uphill battle for the return leg.

"Man United deserved this victory, deserve this result. It's a pity we suffered the second goal in the last minutes because we try to keep the result open for the second game," Silva said.

"But I'm happy with the work. Of course I'm not happy with the result. But I'm happy with the work of my players with all the problems we have to prepare for this game. I think the people work well, I think my boys work well. We will continue our work.

"It's not easy for my team to come here with Man United in a very good moment. There's only been four training sessions with me and with many, many things to change I'm happy with the work my players did during this game. The result is not good for us, sure but I'm happy with the work."

