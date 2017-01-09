Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing, Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 12'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
1
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

LIVE: Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Everton agree Schneiderlin fee - sources

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan missing, Rooney starts for United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?

English Premier League
Read

Are Man United still in the title race?

English Premier League
Read

Pogba wants United to finish Hull in first leg

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Spurs raid would be Utd money well spent

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Cox: Rooney deserves more respect

Manchester United Michael Cox
Read

Mourinho determined to win EFL Cup

EFL Cup PA Sport
Read

Mou has Man United on track - Queiroz

Manchester United John Duerden
Read
Chris Smalling

Man Utd's Smalling played with broken toe

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Assessing U-23 stars in Man City defeat

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Man City vs United U23

Man City U23s defeat 10-man Man United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho: A trophy is a trophy

EFL Cup
Read

Titans clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

50-50 Challenge Scott Patterson and Steven Kelly
Read

Mitten: Focus is on cups ahead of Liverpool

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

January crucial for Man United title push

English Premier League
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
Hull CityHull City
0
0
LIVE 12'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Should Evra return to Man United?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing, Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho assures that he is fully dedicated to winning the EFL Cup.
Craig Burley stresses January's importance for Man United if they want to legitimately pursue the Prem title.
Jose Mourinho praises Marcus Rashford for his two goals against Reading after missing the mark in the first half.
Despite Reading's FA Cup exit, Jaap Stam expresses delight at the reception he received from Man United fans.
Jose Mourinho reflects on the significance of Wayne Rooney tying Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not in the Manchester United XI to face Hull City in the EFL Cup semifinals, despite Jose Mourinho previously confirming he would play.

Mourinho said after the FA Cup game with Reading that key men Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic would both play in the game, but the Sweden striker was ruled out through illness.

The team sees seven changes from the weekend with Wayne Rooney starting up front with the chance to break Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goal-scoring record for the club.

Pogba was rested as an unused substitute in United's last game, but takes his place alongside Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in midfield. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford are also involved up front.

United face Liverpool this weekend but bring back David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian in defence. Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Marouane Fellaini are on the bench with goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Hull include Robert Snodgrass, despite recent transfer talk about a move to West Ham, while the Tigers are suffering a defensive injury crisis and have named only six substitutes -- with midfielder Tom Huddlestone forced into playing centre-back.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.