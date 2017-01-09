Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing, Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho assures that he is fully dedicated to winning the EFL Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not in the Manchester United XI to face Hull City in the EFL Cup semifinals, despite Jose Mourinho previously confirming he would play.

Mourinho said after the FA Cup game with Reading that key men Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic would both play in the game, but the Sweden striker was ruled out through illness.

The team sees seven changes from the weekend

The team sees seven changes from the weekend with Wayne Rooney starting up front with the chance to break Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goal-scoring record for the club.

Pogba was rested as an unused substitute in United's last game, but takes his place alongside Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in midfield. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford are also involved up front.

United face Liverpool this weekend but bring back David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian in defence. Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Marouane Fellaini are on the bench with goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Hull include Robert Snodgrass, despite recent transfer talk about a move to West Ham, while the Tigers are suffering a defensive injury crisis and have named only six substitutes -- with midfielder Tom Huddlestone forced into playing centre-back.

