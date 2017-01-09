Paul Pogba wants Man United to finish Hull in EFL Cup semifinal first leg

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho assures that he is fully dedicated to winning the EFL Cup.

Paul Pogba wants Manchester United to try to finish off Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho has already confirmed that key men Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will both play in the game, while Hull are suffering a defensive injury crisis.

United had a tough time away against Hull in their Premier League meeting in August, not scoring the winner until stoppage time -- so they will want to avoid another difficult night in East Yorkshire.

Pogba told MUTV: "It's an important game for us and the second leg will be difficult so let's try to finish the tie in the first leg.

"It's a cup semifinal and they're playing against Man United so they have nothing to lose. They'll want to take anything that they can as they're not doing as well as they'd like at this moment. They've had a change of manager too and will want to win this game as it's very important for them.

"We've been playing very well, but we know how football can go. You can go out there and things can turn straightaway. We need to be focused and, if we keep playing the football we are playing at the moment, then we will be OK."

The Frenchman was rested as an unused substitute in United's last game, which was a 4-0 home win over Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Having already made 26 appearances in all competitions this season for United, plus four for France, it was a welcome break for him.

Pogba said: "I've been playing a lot recently so it's good for me physically and we'll see how the next games go."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.