Jose Mourinho has Manchester United on right track - Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz has told Manchester United fans not to worry too much about where the team finishes this season, but to appreciate the fact that, under Jose Mourinho, the team is finally moving in the right direction.

Queiroz had two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford, most notably from 2004 to 2008. Since Ferguson stepped down in 2013, successors David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal struggled to match the Scot's achievements.

Jose Mourinho was appointed in May and under the Portuguese coach, the Red Devils have recovered from a sticky start to put together an 11-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League that includes maximum points from the last six.

"As a fan of Manchester United who has many friends still at the club, it is good to see the team getting good results," Queiroz, a former manager at Real Madrid and Portugal, told ESPN FC.

At the moment, United sit in sixth spot in the standings but are just five points behind Liverpool in second. The two rivals meet on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Queiroz believes that it is not just about where the team could finish this season, with hopes of a first top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification, but where it is going.

"The game against Liverpool is important as is the final places in the league," said the 63 year-old. "But it is more important that after some tough times, Manchester United are back on the right track."

"It is happening step by step but it is happening and the club is moving forward again. For a while after Sir Alex left, it was not in the right position and did not have the right atmosphere but that is changing."

