Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Mou has Man United on track - Queiroz

Manchester United John Duerden
Chris Smalling

Man Utd's Smalling played with broken toe

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Assessing U-23 stars in Man City defeat

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Man City vs United U23

Man City U23s defeat 10-man Man United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Mourinho: A trophy is a trophy

EFL Cup
Titans clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

50-50 Challenge Scott Patterson and Steven Kelly
Mitten: Focus is on cups ahead of Liverpool

Manchester United Andy Mitten
January crucial for Man United title push

English Premier League
Manchester UnitedManchester United
Hull CityHull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Should Evra return to Man United?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Hull face defensive crisis for United tie

EFL Cup Mark Ogden
Zlatan wins defamation case in Sweden

English Premier League Mattias Karen
Rooney the 'go-to guy' at United - Jones

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Scholes: United can get back into title race

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Macintosh: Rooney shines, FA fixture woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Bailly hopes to play with Lindelof at United

Manchester United ESPN staff
UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
 By John Duerden
Jose Mourinho has Manchester United on right track - Carlos Queiroz

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho assures that he is fully dedicated to winning the EFL Cup.
Craig Burley stresses January's importance for Man United if they want to legitimately pursue the Prem title.

Carlos Queiroz has told Manchester United fans not to worry too much about where the team finishes this season, but to appreciate the fact that, under Jose Mourinho, the team is finally moving in the right direction.

Queiroz had two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford, most notably from 2004 to 2008. Since Ferguson stepped down in 2013, successors David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal struggled to match the Scot's achievements.

Jose Mourinho was appointed in May and under the Portuguese coach, the Red Devils have recovered from a sticky start to put together an 11-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League that includes maximum points from the last six.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
"As a fan of Manchester United who has many friends still at the club, it is good to see the team getting good results," Queiroz, a former manager at Real Madrid and Portugal, told ESPN FC.

At the moment, United sit in sixth spot in the standings but are just five points behind Liverpool in second. The two rivals meet on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Queiroz believes that it is not just about where the team could finish this season, with hopes of a first top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification, but where it is going.

"The game against Liverpool is important as is the final places in the league," said the 63 year-old. "But it is more important that after some tough times, Manchester United are back on the right track."

"It is happening step by step but it is happening and the club is moving forward again. For a while after Sir Alex left, it was not in the right position and did not have the right atmosphere but that is changing."

John Duerden covers Asian football for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnnyDuerden.

