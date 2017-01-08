Manchester City Under-23s defeat 10-man Manchester United 3-1

Manchester City scored a 3-1 defeat of Manchester United in Leigh on Monday.

Regan Poole's early red card for Manchester United Under-23s was punished on Monday night, as manager Nicky Butt's 10 men went on to lose 3-1 against Manchester City in the clubs' Premier League 2 Division One fixture in Leigh.

Poole saw red in the 13th minute after a two-footed lunge on Paolo Fernandes, and it proved costly as United were unable to withstand the pressure came as a result of the extra man.

It was an untimely blow in a big game for Wales Under-21 player Poole, who played for United's first team last season -- coming on as a late substitute under former manager Louis van Gaal against Midtjylland in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Impressive 17-year-old Brahim Diaz -- who played for City's first team in the EFL Cup this season against Swansea City -- broke the deadlock in the 50th minute for Simon Davies' visiting team. Although Sean Goss quickly levelled the score, City pulled ahead through further goals by Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and Fernandes.

City had begun the game by producing some bright passing in those stages but they had not managed to cause United serious problems -- until the red card for Poole.

It meant that Butt was forced into an early re-organisation, having to sacrifice Callum Gribbin by substituting him. It was backs-to-the-wall for United after that, as they soaked up all the pressure that City could mount on their goal, managing to get through to half-time with the game goalless and chances at a premium.

City's best chances came when Diaz dragged wide then had a shot saved by Joel Pereira. And the United goalkeeper helped his side again before the interval by keeping out a shot by Jadon Sancho.

City did not have to wait long for a breakthrough in the second half though, as Sancho ran down the left and cut the ball back for Diaz to score with a low finish in the 50th minute.

Having gone behind, United finally showed some more initiative and they were promptly rewarded by Goss slotting in the equaliser from Demetri Mitchell's cross.

United needed to keep their discipline again but they were again troubled by Brahim who showed a smart touch and running then tried to round Pereira, leading to the goalkeeper foiling him, only for Buckley-Ricketts to strike in the rebound.

Despite that blow, United almost levelled again when Goss had a close-range shot saved by Angus Gunn. They then gifted City a two-goal cushion as Matthew Olosunde carelessly lost the ball, trying to dribble out in his own penalty area, and it allowed Fernandes to strike in City's third.

Sancho hit a post late on but by then the game had been comfortably won by City on their rivals' turf.

