Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Man United can get back into title race by beating Liverpool - Paul Scholes

Steve Nicol says Man United's squad depth allows Jose Mourinho to put out a strong starting eleven in any game.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Paul Scholes has said Manchester United could be back in the Premier League title race if they defeat Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Former United midfielder Scholes said in his role as a BT Sport pundit that "the future is great" under manager Jose Mourinho, whose team have now strung together eight wins in a row in all competitions after Saturday's FA Cup success over Reading.

Although United are still sixth in the table after their disappointing start to the season, they have cut the gap and are now five points behind second-placed Liverpool and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Scholes said: "The manager had a big job on his hands here to try to rebuild confidence in this team and it took him a little bit of time -- and he has probably done it ahead of schedule really. But now they look like a really good team. They've got the confidence back.

"He added some real quality in Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and [Paul] Pogba and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, who looks like he is starting to be a Man United player now, so I think the future is great.

"It's a big game against Liverpool. I think, if United win that, they could be back in the championship race."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

