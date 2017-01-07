Wayne Rooney's Man United career depends on his motivation - Mourinho

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Desire will decide Rooney's United fate - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rashford could best Rooney goal mark - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney's place in history is debatable

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho pleased with Rashford's brace

English FA Cup
Read

Stam grateful for Old Trafford reception

English FA Cup
Read

Mourinho: Rooney's best day will arrive

English FA Cup
Read

United to play full strength vs. Hull - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Mou hails 'fantastic' Rooney for record

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rojo suffers injury, Mou unsure how serious

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney: It's a real honour

English FA Cup
Read

Rooney deserves to be among United greats

English FA Cup
Read

UPDATE: Evans takes Rooney's shirt after all

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Nicol: United's depth allows for changes

English FA Cup
Read

Rashford superb in easy FA Cup third-round win

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Rooney closes on record; United cruise

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Man United 4-0 Reading

English FA Cup
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ReadingReading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Rooney levels Man United scoring record

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Wayne Rooney's Man United career depends on his motivation - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho reflects on the significance of Wayne Rooney tying Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record.
Wayne Rooney reflects on equaling Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Wayne Rooney's motivation will determine how long he keeps playing at the top level -- and the Portuguese is not thinking about how long the forward has left on his contract.

Rooney, 31, equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time United scoring record by netting his 249th goal for the club on Saturday against Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford. He still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his United contract.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ReadingReading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

When asked how long Rooney has got left at the top, Mourinho replied: "I don't know, it depends on him -- especially on his brain, on his desire.

"I think everything is about desire, more important than anything else. I think he has motivation so if he keeps motivation he can play.

"I don't even know his current deal. I am not worried with my players' contracts. I leave this to [executive vice-chairman] Mr Woodward to deal with."

Rooney lost his regular place in the starting lineup this season for the first time in his United career, having been dropped in September, but Mourinho has been impressed by the record-breaking forward's attitude.

Wayne Rooney celebrates his record-tying goal on Saturday.

The United manager said: "In spite of not working with him [before this season], I had always a good relation with him. I always had a good feeling with him -- a good professional, a team player. I saw him always sacrificing for the team.

"He played against me when I was in Real Madrid in Madrid. He played almost left-back. I always saw him sacrifice for the team and, with me, he is the same.

"He is on the bench, he comes in. He plays, he doesn't play. But he is always positive with the group, a good captain, so I am really happy.

"He is what I always felt. A humble guy, a good guy -- a professional, team guy."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.