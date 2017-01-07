Wayne Rooney's Man United career depends on his motivation - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho reflects on the significance of Wayne Rooney tying Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record.

Wayne Rooney reflects on equaling Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Wayne Rooney's motivation will determine how long he keeps playing at the top level -- and the Portuguese is not thinking about how long the forward has left on his contract.

Rooney, 31, equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time United scoring record by netting his 249th goal for the club on Saturday against Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford. He still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his United contract.

When asked how long Rooney has got left at the top, Mourinho replied: "I don't know, it depends on him -- especially on his brain, on his desire.

"I think everything is about desire, more important than anything else. I think he has motivation so if he keeps motivation he can play.

"I don't even know his current deal. I am not worried with my players' contracts. I leave this to [executive vice-chairman] Mr Woodward to deal with."

Rooney lost his regular place in the starting lineup this season for the first time in his United career, having been dropped in September, but Mourinho has been impressed by the record-breaking forward's attitude.

The United manager said: "In spite of not working with him [before this season], I had always a good relation with him. I always had a good feeling with him -- a good professional, a team player. I saw him always sacrificing for the team.

"He played against me when I was in Real Madrid in Madrid. He played almost left-back. I always saw him sacrifice for the team and, with me, he is the same.

"He is on the bench, he comes in. He plays, he doesn't play. But he is always positive with the group, a good captain, so I am really happy.

"He is what I always felt. A humble guy, a good guy -- a professional, team guy."

