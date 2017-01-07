Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Desire will decide Rooney's United fate - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rashford could best Rooney goal mark - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney's place in history is debatable

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho pleased with Rashford's brace

English FA Cup
Read

Stam grateful for Old Trafford reception

English FA Cup
Read

Mourinho: Rooney's best day will arrive

English FA Cup
Read

United to play full strength vs. Hull - Mou

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Mou hails 'fantastic' Rooney for record

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rojo suffers injury, Mou unsure how serious

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney: It's a real honour

English FA Cup
Read

Rooney deserves to be among United greats

English FA Cup
Read

UPDATE: Evans takes Rooney's shirt after all

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Nicol: United's depth allows for changes

English FA Cup
Read

Rashford superb in easy FA Cup third-round win

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Rooney closes on record; United cruise

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Man United 4-0 Reading

English FA Cup
Read
Rooney levels Man United scoring record

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Marcus Rashford could best Wayne Rooney's Man United goal mark - Mou

Jose Mourinho praises Marcus Rashford for his two goals against Reading after missing the mark in the first half.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Marcus Rashford could break Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for the club one day.

Rooney moved level at the top of the list, alongside Charlton, by scoring his 249th goal for United during the 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday. Rooney's strike was the opener and -- after Anthony Martial had doubled the lead -- Rashford went on to score twice.

Rashford, 19, has scored 14 goals for United since breaking into the first team in February of last year.

When asked if Rooney's eventual tally might ever be broken, Mourinho replied: "I don't know the distances, really, but I think the ones that are close are players that left United already.

"So, especially in modern football, I see it as really difficult. I don't know. Who knows?

"Marcus, he is 19. If he plays for Man United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it, but Rooney scored a lot of goals."

Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's club record for goals on Saturday.

Rashford's goals against Reading ended a run of 17 games without scoring -- with the teenager having been regularly used by Mourinho in a wide role rather than as a central striker this season. Rashford's United tally is six for the season, following on from eight goals for the club in the last campaign under former manager Louis van Gaal, who played him as a striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has taken in the mantle of United's regular central striker this season and he has been impressive, meaning that the club are ready to extend the Swede's stay in the summer for another year.

Discussing the longevity of United's senior players, Mourinho said: "It's always a pity when these guys go to the end [of their careers], but we cannot stop the clock and they get older.

"But when they take good care about themselves, when the wives help, when they train well, when the manager and the staff is intelligent enough to understand the difference between the body of a teenager or the body of a man of thirty-something, when there is a combination of factors, they can delay the end of their career.

"That's why we have Michael [Carrick] and Zlatan and Wayne performing."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

