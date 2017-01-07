Marcus Rashford could best Wayne Rooney's Man United goal mark - Mou

Jose Mourinho praises Marcus Rashford for his two goals against Reading after missing the mark in the first half.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Marcus Rashford could break Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for the club one day.

Rooney moved level at the top of the list, alongside Charlton, by scoring his 249th goal for United during the 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday. Rooney's strike was the opener and -- after Anthony Martial had doubled the lead -- Rashford went on to score twice.

Rashford, 19, has scored 14 goals for United since breaking into the first team in February of last year.

When asked if Rooney's eventual tally might ever be broken, Mourinho replied: "I don't know the distances, really, but I think the ones that are close are players that left United already.

"So, especially in modern football, I see it as really difficult. I don't know. Who knows?

"Marcus, he is 19. If he plays for Man United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it, but Rooney scored a lot of goals."

Rashford's goals against Reading ended a run of 17 games without scoring -- with the teenager having been regularly used by Mourinho in a wide role rather than as a central striker this season. Rashford's United tally is six for the season, following on from eight goals for the club in the last campaign under former manager Louis van Gaal, who played him as a striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has taken in the mantle of United's regular central striker this season and he has been impressive, meaning that the club are ready to extend the Swede's stay in the summer for another year.

Discussing the longevity of United's senior players, Mourinho said: "It's always a pity when these guys go to the end [of their careers], but we cannot stop the clock and they get older.

"But when they take good care about themselves, when the wives help, when they train well, when the manager and the staff is intelligent enough to understand the difference between the body of a teenager or the body of a man of thirty-something, when there is a combination of factors, they can delay the end of their career.

"That's why we have Michael [Carrick] and Zlatan and Wayne performing."

