Man United's Marcos Rojo suffers injury, Mourinho unsure how serious

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Mou hails 'fantastic' Rooney for record

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rojo suffers injury, Mou unsure how serious

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney: It's a real honour

English FA Cup
Read

Rooney deserves to be among United greats

English FA Cup
Read

Nicol: United's depth allows for changes

English FA Cup
Read

Rashford superb in easy FA Cup third-round win

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Rooney closes on record; United cruise

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Man United 4-0 Reading

English FA Cup
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ReadingReading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Rooney levels Man United scoring record

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Ibra wants ref apology for disallowed goal

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Ibra praises Mourinho's training plan

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Man Utd in neither 'heaven' nor 'hell' - Mou

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
Read
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace.

FA Cup defence begins vs. Reading

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mourinho backs 48-team World Cup plans

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin rarely makes the matchday squad at Manchester United, but could still be a valuable asset for many midtable teams.

Why Schneiderlin deserves a move

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Marcos Rojo suffers injury, Mourinho unsure how serious

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.
Wayne Rooney reflects on equaling Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has suffered a muscle injury and the club are waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

Rojo, 26, started for United in the FA Cup third round win against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday but the Argentina defender lasted just 19 minutes when he was substituted for Phil Jones.

United were already leading 2-0 at the time, through strikes from Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford went on to score twice in a 4-0 victory.

When asked how Rojo is, Mourinho replied in his postmatch news conference: "I don't know. I don't like to say 'x days' out. Let's wait. It's a muscle injury."

Rojo's injury is badly timed as United have lost defender Eric Bailly to the African Nations Cup with Ivory Coast. They face a busy schedule, fighting on four fronts, but Mourinho said on Friday that he does not plan to recruit another defender.

Jones stepped in and performed well, alongside Chris Smalling, as Mourinho's men kept a clean sheet against Reading, who are managed by former United defender Jaap Stam.

Discussing his team's display, Mourinho said: "It was very professional. I could feel it from the first minute. The team was intense. The team was dynamic.

"I didn't learn [from the perfomance]. It just confirmed what I already know. They trained well, have a big desire to play and are good friends with each other."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.