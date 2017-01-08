Man United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises Jose Mourinho training plan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't shy in answering what his goal target would be for Manchester United this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he sees himself as an "animal" who can play every game because of Jose Mourinho's special training regime.

The Manchester United manager has devised a programme unique to the 35-year-old -- and it has reaped the rewards, as the Swede has already made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I feel good. I feel in shape," Ibrahimovic told United's official website. "The boss has made a good programme for me since the start. He has been adapting my physical point of view and the way I can play every game. He has to get the credit for that.

"The mixture between training, recovery and the game, I do it differently, and he set it up for me. So that's why I can hold out for so long. And, when you have a body like me, it's not a normal body. It's like when you see an animal. It goes in and is fresh always so I see myself as an animal."

Ibrahimovic is United's top scorer, having struck 18 goals in all competitions, including a run of 12 goals in his most recent 12 matches. That has helped United to start January fighting on four fronts -- the Premier League, Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup.

He added: "Let's hope we have another month like the one that was in December and we continue like that because we had a fantastic month. It was a tight schedule but we managed to handle it well with the balance."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.