Man United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises Jose Mourinho training plan

Manchester United
Reading
2
0
LIVE 47'
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Everton
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
LIVE 77'
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
3:15 PM UTC
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Rooney levels Man United scoring record

Manchester United
Ibra wants ref apology for disallowed goal

Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Ibra praises Mourinho's training plan

Manchester United
United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United
Man Utd in neither 'heaven' nor 'hell' - Mou

Manchester United PA Sport
Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace.

FA Cup defence begins vs. Reading

Manchester United
FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mourinho backs 48-team World Cup plans

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Morgan Schneiderlin rarely makes the matchday squad at Manchester United, but could still be a valuable asset for many midtable teams.

Why Schneiderlin deserves a move

Premier League Mike Goodman
Manager Watch: Mourinho vs. Guardiola

Manager Watch Arindam Rej and Jonathan Smith
Team errors lead to keeper awards - Mou

Manchester United
Mourinho impressed by Stam's management

English FA Cup
Jaap Stam

Stam not after Old Trafford nostalgia

English FA Cup Mark Ogden
Utd yet to accept Schneiderlin, Depay bids

Transfers Arindam Rej
Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Jose Mourinho and Ander Herrera

Utd's Herrera talks up FA Cup importance

Manchester United
Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Bruce

Aston Villa Arindam Rej
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Man United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises Jose Mourinho training plan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't shy in answering what his goal target would be for Manchester United this season.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he sees himself as an "animal" who can play every game because of Jose Mourinho's special training regime.

The Manchester United manager has devised a programme unique to the 35-year-old -- and it has reaped the rewards, as the Swede has already made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I feel good. I feel in shape," Ibrahimovic told United's official website. "The boss has made a good programme for me since the start. He has been adapting my physical point of view and the way I can play every game. He has to get the credit for that.

"The mixture between training, recovery and the game, I do it differently, and he set it up for me. So that's why I can hold out for so long. And, when you have a body like me, it's not a normal body. It's like when you see an animal. It goes in and is fresh always so I see myself as an animal."

Ibrahimovic is United's top scorer, having struck 18 goals in all competitions, including a run of 12 goals in his most recent 12 matches. That has helped United to start January fighting on four fronts -- the Premier League, Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup.

He added: "Let's hope we have another month like the one that was in December and we continue like that because we had a fantastic month. It was a tight schedule but we managed to handle it well with the balance."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

