Mourinho won't move for a defender at Man United despite Bailly absence

Jose Mourinho is frustrated that Eric Bailly will miss the West Ham match to be in camp with the Ivory Coast on time.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that the club are not in the market for a defender in January -- despite the loss of Eric Bailly to the African Nations Cup with Ivory Coast.

Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte has submitted a transfer request at his club, and sources close to United told ESPN FC in December that Mourinho could fast-track attempts to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mourinho was asked if he would be shopping for a defender this month. The United manager replied: "No, I wait for Bailly. I hope the three [Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo] can control the situation in those eight matches.

"I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday, I will rest one [against Reading in the FA Cup], against Hull [in the EFL Cup on Tuesday] another -- and we'll try to make a rotation between these three.

"We still have Daley Blind as the fourth defender in case we need him to play there and we also have Michael Carrick, so let's try."

