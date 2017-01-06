Mourinho won't move for a defender at Man United despite Bailly absence

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Next

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Bailly loss won't force Mourinho's hand

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Man Utd in neither 'heaven' nor 'hell' - Mou

Manchester United PA Sport
Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace.

FA Cup defence begins vs. Reading

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mourinho backs 48-team World Cup plans

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ReadingReading
12:30 PM UTC
Morgan Schneiderlin rarely makes the matchday squad at Manchester United, but could still be a valuable asset for many midtable teams.

Why Schneiderlin deserves a move

Premier League Mike Goodman
Manager Watch: Mourinho vs. Guardiola

Manager Watch Arindam Rej and Jonathan Smith
Team errors lead to keeper awards - Mou

Manchester United ESPN staff
Mourinho impressed by Stam's management

English FA Cup
Jaap Stam

Stam not after Old Trafford nostalgia

English FA Cup Mark Ogden
Utd yet to accept Schneiderlin, Depay bids

Transfers Arindam Rej
Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Jose Mourinho and Ander Herrera

Utd's Herrera talks up FA Cup importance

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Bruce

Aston Villa Arindam Rej
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba used to cry after defeats - coach

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Stam's top moments at Man United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Mourinho won't move for a defender at Man United despite Bailly absence

Jose Mourinho is frustrated that Eric Bailly will miss the West Ham match to be in camp with the Ivory Coast on time.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that the club are not in the market for a defender in January -- despite the loss of Eric Bailly to the African Nations Cup with Ivory Coast.

Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte has submitted a transfer request at his club, and sources close to United told ESPN FC in December that Mourinho could fast-track attempts to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mourinho was asked if he would be shopping for a defender this month. The United manager replied: "No, I wait for Bailly. I hope the three [Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo] can control the situation in those eight matches.

"I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday, I will rest one [against Reading in the FA Cup], against Hull [in the EFL Cup on Tuesday] another -- and we'll try to make a rotation between these three.

"We still have Daley Blind as the fourth defender in case we need him to play there and we also have Michael Carrick, so let's try."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

