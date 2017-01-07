Jose Mourinho: David De Gea awards showed 'something wrong with team'

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he believes the fact that goalkeeper David De Gea won three successive Player of the Year awards showed something was wrong with the team.

Mourinho -- who will rest Spain international De Gea when United host Championship side Reading in the FA Cup -- has guided the holders to seven consecutive wins in all competitions.

And speaking at a news conference ahead of the visit of the Royals, managed by former United defender Jaap Stam, he said: "Season after season, if the goalkeeper is player of the season it means that something is wrong.

"Hopefully he's not player of the season this season -- but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us, like he did last week against West Ham.

"Of course I would love goalkeepers to be recognised, to win the golden ball, to be player of the season in the Premier League, because goalkeepers are lonely guys at one end of the field.

"I made a point to hug De Gea at West Ham because no save from [Michail] Antonio means no three points."

