 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Manchester United's Ander Herrera talks up FA Cup importance

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that the FA Cup is a "big tournament" for the club, as they prepare to host Reading in the third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United are fighting on four fronts, as they also remain in the EFL Cup and Europa League, as well as trying to push up the Premier League table.

The Reading game is at the start of a busy period, with the League Cup semifinal first leg against Hull City on Tuesday then a Premier League fixture against Liverpool five days later.

Herrera told MUTV: "We are United, we have to fight for every trophy and, at home against Reading, we have the obligation to try to win, to score goals, and to get to the next round.

"They are a strong team and are high in the table so it will be difficult but it's a big tournament for us and we want to get to the next round."

Reading, managed by former United defender Jaap Stam, are third in the Championship table.

Cup holders United overcame the challenge from lower league sides last season, defeating Sheffield United, Derby County and Shrewsbury Town on the way to triumphing.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

