Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Manchester United's Paul Pogba used to cry after defeats - former coach

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used to cry when he lost a game as a youngster, his former coach has told the Manchester Evening News.

Pogba's first club was Roissy-En-Brie, and the France international paid tribute to them after scoring for Juventus in 2014 when he lifted his jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the boys club's name on it.

Coach Sambou Tati said: "He was very strong for his age because he was strong in the head. He's a big winner.

"When you are a winner, you don't want to lose and, from the moment you lose, you're angry and you're mad.

"And Paul, when he was young and lost, he was very angry. I remember he used to cry."

Pogba's older brothers Mathias and Florentin, who are both 26, were also at Roissy-En-Brie and have gone on to become professional footballers at Sparta Rotterdam and Saint-Etienne, who face United in the Europa League.

Tati said: "Mathias, Florentin and Paul are like the Three Musketeers. Paul has a great, great relationship with his brothers."

Tati launched Pogba's career when he contacted US Torcy manager Stephane Albe to set up a trial for him in 2006.

Within a year of joining Torcy, Pogba had joined Le Havre and, two years later, he moved to United for the first time.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

