Manchester United's Wayne Rooney back in training after thigh injury

Wayne Rooney has returned to Manchester United training ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, has missed United's past three matches -- wins against Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Ham United -- with a thigh problem suffered in training on Christmas Day.

Before his recent absence, the United captain had returned to the starting XI for successive Premier League games against Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion last month, which both ended in victories for the Red Devils.

Rooney remains on 248 United goals, one short of matching Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time record for the club.

The forward, who is contracted until 2019, has not scored since striking against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Nov. 24, while his last Premier League goal was back in August at Bournemouth.

United manager Jose Mourinho faces a decision on how strong a side he should pick against Reading, amid a busy period of fixtures.

The FA Cup tie is followed by an EFL Cup semifinal first leg against Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday, then another home game in the Premier League against Liverpool five days later.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.