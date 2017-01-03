Man United's Morgan Schneiderlin trains alone in park to prove his fitness

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has posted an Instagram video of himself working out with a private fitness instructor in a park as speculation about his future mounts.

Schneiderlin, 27, has informed United manager Jose Mourinho that he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window, having not made a Premier League start since the Portuguese took charge last summer.

The France international, who has been linked with Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Marseille, posted a message alongside the video saying that he is "working hard" with trainer Fabien Richard.

Working hard with @fabienrichardconsulting ���������������� A video posted by Morgan Schneiderlin (@schneiderlinmo4) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Schneiderlin has not appeared for United since Nov. 19, when he came on as an 85th-minute substitute against Arsenal, with the team going on to concede late on to draw 1-1 against Arsene Wenger's men at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has said that if the right offer comes in for the midfielder then he will not stop him from leaving the club.

Sources told ESPN FC last month that Everton had held talks with United over Schneiderlin, as well as Memphis Depay.

When asked about Schneiderlin on Dec. 22, Everton manager Ronald Koeman said that he would speak to the board about what the Merseyside club needs to do in January, while adding that he had seen reports linking the player to West Brom.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.