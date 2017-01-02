Jose Mourinho 'in love' with Manchester United supporters

Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Jose Mourinho has told MUTV he fell in love with Manchester United because of the supporters and said he is "really happy" with life at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was appointed on a three-year contract in May and has started life well, with United currently on a six-game winning run in the Premier League and in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

"Well, the thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people," he said.

"The [people are the] typical Manchester United supporters, the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment. The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had.

"That, for me, is the most significant thing because it's the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that's the thing that touched me more."

Mourinho added that he shares an excellent working relationship with his players which he hopes will help him lead United to success.

"I like my players very, very much," he said. "Not just the players, but the combinations between the players as people. They are very good guys and I love to work with them.

"I love my group so I'm really happy. And at the top of that is the challenge of bringing Manchester United Football Club to the space that it belongs. So I'm really happy."

FA Cup holders United take on Reading at Old Trafford in the third round of the competition on Saturday.