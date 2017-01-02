Previous
Juan Mata delivered the opener for Man United in the 63rd minute.

Rashford and Mata form a devastating duo

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Mourinho: We don't chase records

English Premier League
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mou: I had to cope with wrong decisions

Man United Arindam Rej
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month

Craig Burley praises the leadership of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United, but expects more from Paul Pogba.
Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

Ibrahimovic, 35, enjoyed an impressive month for United, scoring five goals in six league appearances for the club, including a brace against West Bromwich Albion.

The former Sweden international also helped the Red Devils remain unbeaten throughout December, winning five consecutive Premier League games. United are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, having gone 13 games since their last defeat.

Ibrahimovic has silenced critics who thought he would be too old to play in the Premier League following his arrival at United last summer and he currently sits joint-second in the Premier League's top scorer chart with 13 goals for the season.

The striker received 24,092 of the 64,000 votes to win PFA's monthly award, ahead of Liverpool's Adam Lallana, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, Tottenham's Dele Alli, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and West Ham's Dimitri Payet.

