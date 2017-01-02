Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
2
FT
Man United on longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.
Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.
Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.

Manchester United are now enjoying their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign after Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham made it 13 games since their last defeat.

United have not lost since the 2-1 Europa League loss away to Fenerbahce on Nov. 3 and have won seven games in succession, which represents Jose Mourinho's longest winning run in all competitions since matching that figure with Chelsea in January 2014.

United side went 18 games unbeaten in Ferguson's final season, when they last won the Premier League title, between December and March.

David Moyes had overseen a 12-game unbeaten run in 2013-14 between October and December, while Louis van Gaal's United side went 11 games unbeaten in the 2014-15 campaign between November and January.

Monday's victory took United level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but the North London clubs have a game in hand.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

