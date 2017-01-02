Man United on longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign
Manchester United are now enjoying their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign after Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham made it 13 games since their last defeat.
United have not lost since the 2-1 Europa League loss away to Fenerbahce on Nov. 3 and have won seven games in succession, which represents Jose Mourinho's longest winning run in all competitions since matching that figure with Chelsea in January 2014.
United side went 18 games unbeaten in Ferguson's final season, when they last won the Premier League title, between December and March.
13 - @ManUtd are now 13 games unbeaten in all comps; their longest run since March 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson (18 games). Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/B4ok2n6jGx- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017
David Moyes had overseen a 12-game unbeaten run in 2013-14 between October and December, while Louis van Gaal's United side went 11 games unbeaten in the 2014-15 campaign between November and January.
Monday's victory took United level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but the North London clubs have a game in hand.
