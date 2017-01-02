Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea makes leaping save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Man United stonewalled at net

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Tommy Docherty unconvinced by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.
Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty is still unconvinced by Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford despite the Portuguese leading a Red Devils revival this season.

United secured a 2-0 win on Monday night over West Ham United in London to see the club go 13 games unbeaten, the longest streak since March 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm.

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

A total of seven consecutive wins see the Red Devils sitting in sixth place, 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

"He's done okay, but if he were made of chocolate, he would eat himself," Docherty told the Evening Times.

"And look at the money he's spent.

"Fergie sold [Paul] Pogba for about a million quid and they then paid about 900 million [sic] to get him back. That was good business, wasn't it?"

Jose Mourinho is enjoying his best run as Manchester United manager with a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Docherty, who won the FA Cup in 1977 with United spent five years managing the Red Devils but his relationship with the club soured when three years ago over a ticketing farce.

He is now seen regularly at Chelsea games at Stamford Bridge and also a couple of Manchester City fixtures on the blue half of the city.

"Chelsea have sent me a Christmas hamper from Harrods for the last 18 years that must cost around £300," the Scotsman added.

"That's a terrific gesture and I still go to Stamford Bridge to watch them about four times a year. So there are big clubs that act like big clubs, and some that act like small clubs.

"I won't be back at United after them charging me for my tickets about three years ago. I got an invoice for £88 for two seats so that was it for me. If I fancy a game locally I'll phone up Mike Summerbee at City and they always look after me. But I'm done with United."

