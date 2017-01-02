Tommy Docherty unconvinced by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.

Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty is still unconvinced by Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford despite the Portuguese leading a Red Devils revival this season.

United secured a 2-0 win on Monday night over West Ham United in London to see the club go 13 games unbeaten, the longest streak since March 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm.

A total of seven consecutive wins see the Red Devils sitting in sixth place, 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

"He's done okay, but if he were made of chocolate, he would eat himself," Docherty told the Evening Times.

"And look at the money he's spent.

"Fergie sold [Paul] Pogba for about a million quid and they then paid about 900 million [sic] to get him back. That was good business, wasn't it?"

Jose Mourinho is enjoying his best run as Manchester United manager with a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Docherty, who won the FA Cup in 1977 with United spent five years managing the Red Devils but his relationship with the club soured when three years ago over a ticketing farce.

He is now seen regularly at Chelsea games at Stamford Bridge and also a couple of Manchester City fixtures on the blue half of the city.

"Chelsea have sent me a Christmas hamper from Harrods for the last 18 years that must cost around £300," the Scotsman added.

"That's a terrific gesture and I still go to Stamford Bridge to watch them about four times a year. So there are big clubs that act like big clubs, and some that act like small clubs.

"I won't be back at United after them charging me for my tickets about three years ago. I got an invoice for £88 for two seats so that was it for me. If I fancy a game locally I'll phone up Mike Summerbee at City and they always look after me. But I'm done with United."

