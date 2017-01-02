Man United's Jose Mourinho praises subs Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mou has coped with many referee decisions

English Premier League
Read
Juan Mata delivered the opener for Man United in the 63rd minute.

Rashford and Mata form a devastating duo

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Mourinho: We don't chase records

English Premier League
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mou: I had to cope with wrong decisions

Man United Arindam Rej
Read

United optimistic of push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Bilic responds to Feghouli red card

English Premier League
Read

Early season form may haunt Man United

English Premier League
Read
Juan Mata

Mata relieved after goal helps United win

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Man United march on vs. 10-man Hammers

The Match Nick Ames
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read
Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea makes leaping save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Man United stonewalled at net

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Feghouli sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot

Premier League Highlights
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Man United's Jose Mourinho praises subs Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he was grateful for the "ammunition" he had on the bench, as his substitutions again made a positive impact in a 2-0 win away against West Ham United on Monday.

United had been drawing 0-0 with 10-man West Ham when Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford came on in the second half before the Englishman supplied his Spanish colleague to open the scoring. Zlatan Ibrahimovic later scored the second.

On Saturday, at home against Middlesbrough, United had been trailing 1-0 before second-half substitutes Mata and Rashford were influential in turning the game around, with the Spaniard supplying Paul Pogba for the winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

"I had, on the bench, ammunition. I had, on the bench, Mata and Rashford -- crucial in both matches," Mourinho told MUTV. "I think, in these fixtures, it's very important to have people on the bench who are capable of breaking the game.

"Today I had the feeling of starting with Mata and Rashford, but I thought it's better for them to come off the bench when everybody is dying [tired] -- and the decision was proven right."

The victory at West Ham means that United have won seven games in succession -- including six in a row in the Premier League -- and they are unbeaten in 13 matches.

They remain sixth but are now level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and one point behind Arsenal, although both North London clubs have a game in hand. United are three points behind Manchester City and five points adrift of Liverpool -- with all those teams having played the same number of games -- but Mourinho's men are 10 points adrift of Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

"We don't chase records, we just chase good performances and points," Mourinho said. "We know that Chelsea or Tottenham are going to lose points or both. Last week, we knew Liverpool or Manchester City could lose points.

"We need to try to win points. We played so well but we drew so much. Now six matches, six victories, 18 points -- that's exactly what we need."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

