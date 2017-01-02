Man United boss Jose Mourinho: I had to cope with many wrong decisions

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

Paul Mariner wonders if Man United's sub-par early season results will end up affecting their current surge for top four.

Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.

Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford came on in the second half and helped Man United get the job done at West Ham.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he has had to "educate" himself this season, because there have been so many controversial [refereeing] decisions, after his team won 2-0 at West Ham United on Monday.

Mourinho's men benefited from referee Mike Dean's performance at West Ham, as the home team had Sofiane Feghouli harshly sent off and United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored despite looking offside --- but the Portuguese pointed out that decisions have been going against his team too.

When asked about the red card, the United manager told Sky Sports: "I don't make anything of it. I'm really far. I didn't watch it on television.

"But I had to educate myself during the first half of the season because we had so many controversial decisions.

"I had to cope with frustrations. I had to cope with Zlatan's goal being disallowed [against Middlesbrough], I had to cope with a clear penalty against Crystal Palace in the last part of the game, I had to cope with many wrong decisions.

"But, honestly, I think this period is also difficult for the referees. It's fantastic for the people at home. It's fantastic for the people who come to the stadiums. But, for all of us, it's hard. Even for me, it's difficult."

