West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Read

Mou has coped with many referee decisions

English Premier League
Read
Juan Mata delivered the opener for Man United in the 63rd minute.

Rashford and Mata form a devastating duo

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Mourinho: We don't chase records

English Premier League
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mou: I had to cope with wrong decisions

Man United Arindam Rej
Read

United optimistic of push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Bilic responds to Feghouli red card

English Premier League
Read

Early season form may haunt Man United

English Premier League
Read
Juan Mata

Mata relieved after goal helps United win

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Man United march on vs. 10-man Hammers

The Match Nick Ames
Read

Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Man United boss Jose Mourinho: I had to cope with many wrong decisions

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.
Paul Mariner wonders if Man United's sub-par early season results will end up affecting their current surge for top four.
Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.
Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.
Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford came on in the second half and helped Man United get the job done at West Ham.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he has had to "educate" himself this season, because there have been so many controversial [refereeing] decisions, after his team won 2-0 at West Ham United on Monday.

Mourinho's men benefited from referee Mike Dean's performance at West Ham, as the home team had Sofiane Feghouli harshly sent off and United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored despite looking offside --- but the Portuguese pointed out that decisions have been going against his team too.

When asked about the red card, the United manager told Sky Sports: "I don't make anything of it. I'm really far. I didn't watch it on television.

"But I had to educate myself during the first half of the season because we had so many controversial decisions.

"I had to cope with frustrations. I had to cope with Zlatan's goal being disallowed [against Middlesbrough], I had to cope with a clear penalty against Crystal Palace in the last part of the game, I had to cope with many wrong decisions.

"But, honestly, I think this period is also difficult for the referees. It's fantastic for the people at home. It's fantastic for the people who come to the stadiums. But, for all of us, it's hard. Even for me, it's difficult."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

