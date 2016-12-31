Zlatan Ibrahimovic silences his critics - 'They get paid to talk, I get paid to play'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that he has made his critics "eat their balls" after adjusting well to life in the Premier League.

The Sweden legend joined United on a free transfer during the summer and, at 35-years of age, questions were raised over the striker's ability to continue to be a force in top-flight football.

Ibrahimovic, however, has been excellent for Jose Mourinho's team this season, scoring a total 17 goals so far -- 12 in the Premier League.

"It gives me a lot of energy, trust me," Ibrahimovic told English newspapers.

"A lot of energy, because they get paid to talk s--- and I get paid to play with my feet -- that's how I enjoy it.

"I had a fantastic year. At PSG it was amazing, and I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing.

"I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

"I'm super-happy and I feel good. I don't know how many years I have left, but I'm enjoying the football."

Ibrahimovic will likely be leading the line when the Man United squad heads to London to take on West Ham on Monday.

