Zlatan Ibrahimovic silences his critics - 'They get paid to talk, I get paid to play'

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 7/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Zlatan issues stinging response to critics

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Prem more than two-horse race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which scorpion was better?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Prem: 33 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Mariner judges both scorpion-kick goals

English Premier League
Read

Whose scorpion-kick goal was better?

English Premier League
Read

Mou frustrated as Bailly joins Ivory Coast

Man United PA Sport
Read

Rej: Tracking Pogba's progress at United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Ivory Coast's Bailly demand annoys Mou

African Nations Cup
Read

Boro's Karanka hopes Man United finish top

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read

Mou: The fans love how we play football

English Premier League
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Usain Bolt calls MUTV after United win

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Martial 9/10, Pogba 10/10 vs. Boro

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic silences his critics - 'They get paid to talk, I get paid to play'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that he has made his critics "eat their balls" after adjusting well to life in the Premier League.

The Sweden legend joined United on a free transfer during the summer and, at 35-years of age, questions were raised over the striker's ability to continue to be a force in top-flight football.

Ibrahimovic, however, has been excellent for Jose Mourinho's team this season, scoring a total 17 goals so far -- 12 in the Premier League.

"It gives me a lot of energy, trust me," Ibrahimovic told English newspapers.

"A lot of energy, because they get paid to talk s--- and I get paid to play with my feet -- that's how I enjoy it.

"I had a fantastic year. At PSG it was amazing, and I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing.

"I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

"I'm super-happy and I feel good. I don't know how many years I have left, but I'm enjoying the football."

Ibrahimovic will likely be leading the line when the Man United squad heads to London to take on West Ham on Monday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.