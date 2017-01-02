Jose Mourinho frustrated as Eric Bailly leaves Man United for Ivory Coast

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 5/1  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

LIVE: Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Mou frustrated as Bailly joins Ivory Coast

Man United PA Sport
Read

Rej: Tracking Pogba's progress at United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
5 Tottenham 10 6 2 36
6 Man Utd 10 6 3 36
7 Everton 7 6 6 27
View Full Table »

Ivory Coast's Bailly demand annoys Mou

African Nations Cup
Read

Boro's Karanka hopes Man United finish top

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read

Mou: The fans love how we play football

English Premier League
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Usain Bolt calls MUTV after United win

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Martial 9/10, Pogba 10/10 vs. Boro

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Pogba, Man United's dramatic late show

The Match Arindam Rej
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Pogba heads Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Martial goal -- Man United (85')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Leadbitter goal -- Middlesbrough (67')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Ibrahimovic's goal disallowed

Premier League Highlights
Read
Antonio Valencia in action for Manchester United against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Valencia setting Ecuadorian standard

Manchester United Tim Vickery
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho frustrated as Eric Bailly leaves Man United for Ivory Coast

Jose Mourinho is frustrated that Eric Bailly will miss the West Ham match to be in camp with the Ivory Coast on time.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is frustrated with Ivory Coast after they refused to delay Eric Bailly's African Nations Cup departure by 24 hours.

Bailly returned to United's starting XI in Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, and Mourinho was hoping he would be available to take on West Ham on Monday as well.

That could not happen without the consent of his national side, who are preparing for the tournament in Gabon, and coach Michel Dussuyer was not willing to take the risk.

United should not be harmed in the short term, with Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo ready to restore their successful partnership after being rested for the New Year's Eve victory. Chris Smalling is also fit, but Mourinho is concerned about a lack of numbers at the back.

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United from Villarreal in the summer.

"Bailly is leaving -- he goes to the national team," Mourinho said. "He has to be with them on Jan. 2. We asked them for him to be on Jan. 3 but they refused, so he cannot play against West Ham.

"With these kind of decisions they are controlling every second, so for sure they are going to win the African Cup. I know I lose Bailly for a month so I'm going to have Smalling, Rojo, Jones ... three players for eight matches."

Bailly, 22, has had a hit and miss start to his United career, starting the season strongly before a dip in form and fitness. He is still delighted to be part of the Red Devils set-up and last week lavished praise on Mourinho, who enters 2017 on the back of six successive wins.

"He is a great manager, the best in the world," Bailly said.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.