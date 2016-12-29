Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
United report revenues of more than £250m

Manchester United PA Sport
Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers Mattias Karen
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
5 Tottenham 10 6 2 36
6 Man Utd 9 6 3 33
7 Everton 7 5 6 26
Benfica boss says Lindelof can be replaced

Transfers ESPN staff
Herrera wears 20 year old shinpads

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
WATCH: Funniest Prem moments of 2016

Premier League Highlights
Pogba no longer trying to justify fee - Ibra

Manchester United ESPN staff
Ibra: "I could be happier" in the Prem

English Premier League
Ibra shares difference between Mou and Pep

English Premier League
Ibrahimovic: Rojo is a good person

English Premier League
Ibra talks Messi's chances in the Prem

English Premier League
'PlayStation' Messi is one of a kind - Zlatan

Manchester United ESPN staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra 'could be happier' but backs title hopes

Manchester United ESPN staff
'No way' West Ham move for Rashford - Bilic

West Ham PA Sport
Ibrahimovic talks Pogba's turnaround

English Premier League
 By PA Sport
Manchester United report annual revenues of more than £250 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares his feelings on how his first season in the Premier League is faring.

Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of more than £250 million ($307.7m) in annual accounts recently published by Companies House.

The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9m up until the end of June 2016, up from £201.7m in 2015.

Pre-tax profits were up to £141.1m from £81.7m.

A new kit sponsorship deal with German company Adidas provided £72.7m while shirt sponsors Chevrolet, part of General Motors, accounted for £52.2m.

The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3m, up from £395.2m.

