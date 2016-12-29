Manchester United report annual revenues of more than £250 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares his feelings on how his first season in the Premier League is faring.

Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of more than £250 million ($307.7m) in annual accounts recently published by Companies House.

The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9m up until the end of June 2016, up from £201.7m in 2015.

Pre-tax profits were up to £141.1m from £81.7m.

A new kit sponsorship deal with German company Adidas provided £72.7m while shirt sponsors Chevrolet, part of General Motors, accounted for £52.2m.

The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3m, up from £395.2m.