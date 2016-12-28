Zlatan Ibrahimovic backs Man United for title but says he 'could be happier'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't shy in answering what his goal target would be for Manchester United this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Manchester United can still win the Premier League title this season, though he "could be happier" with their current position, the striker told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

Ibrahimovic won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in all four seasons he played in France, but it's been a different experience in England, with United in sixth place.

United are 13 points back of leaders Chelsea, but Ibrahimovic said he and his teammates can still finish the season at the top of the table if teams above them slip up.

"I think so, we had our up and down moments, winning losing, winning losing," Ibrahimovic said. "We had our moments where the results haven't been what they should have been after good performances, but we are still there and we have been closing the gap.

"So hopefully the other teams can do some mistakes and close the gap even more and push the gap between other teams.

"We are working hard for it, believing in it, we are here to win. We have no excuses, we are here for what we are able to want and do and that's win a title."

Although Ibrahimovic feels he is adapting well to the English game, he acknowledged that United's at-times-inconsistent form has been cause for concern.

"I feel good, a lot of things have been happening and I'm enjoying, adapting to the game, I feel comfortable. So, about the collective results, [it] has been up and down.

"The last period has been good and hopefully we can continue with this winning streak, we are working very hard, we all go in the same direction where we want to win, but to do that you need to win the games and work hard and that's what we are doing.

"So yeah, I'm happy, but I could be happier."

Steve Nicol and the rest of the FC crew say Zlatan Ibrahimovic has exceeded their expectations with Man United this season.

The 35-year-old is only under contract through this season, though his agent Mino Raiola said last week that there was a "big chance" he could extend his stay at Old Trafford.

And asked how long he could keep playing, Ibrahimovic said he hoped to continue as long as he was producing results.

"I don't know, as long as I feel physically good, I'm not worried for what can happen on the field because in my mind I know what I'm able to do and I'm doing it," he said. "So I don't know, depends on the circumstances, a lot of things fitting for me to continue.

"But it's not like I'm in one place because I'm Ibrahimovic and 'he's there because his name is big.' I don't need that, I'm there because I'm bringing results and performing, I will not be there to waste time.

"That is not in my mind and that is not my way of thinking of the game because I'm in one of the best and probably one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm here to bring results because if I'm not doing it, somebody else will do it."

Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in United's past three games to bring his tally to 50 for club and country in 2016, but even at his age, he said he expects nothing less than perfection.

"I go into a season to do better than last season, because I know my last season was perfect, so I try to do it more than perfect and this is what I've been doing for the last 15 years," he said. "So what I'm doing now is nothing new, it's just another season in my story so there is nothing new.

"Apparently it is news for many of them but the people that know me, players that played with me, they know it's just another day at work."

And the Swede said anyone who doubted his ability to perform at the highest level only has to watch him play.

"I talk with my feet, I don't get paid to talk with my mouth," he said. "I get paid to talk with my feet and that's exactly what I'm doing."

