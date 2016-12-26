Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Manchester United
Sunderland
 By PA Sport
Henrikh Mkhitaryan proud of 'best goal I've ever scored' in Man United win

English Premier League: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (86') Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland
Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a superb showing for Man United, Gab Marcotti addresses what took so long for Mourinho to play him.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hailed his stunning goal in Manchester United's 3-1 Boxing Day win over Sunderland as the best of his career.

The Armenian, on as a substitute, met a Zlatan Ibrahimovic cross with a brilliant improvised finish, flicking a ball that was behind him into the net with his heel.

Although it appeared the goal should have been ruled out for offside, it put the seal on a convincing win for Manchester United's men.

Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Mkhitaryan said on MUTV: "That was the best goal I've ever scored.

"I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

Earlier, United boss Jose Mourinho had hailed Mkhitaryan for playing well overall, in addition to his "phenomenal" strike.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored Man United's third goal with a spectacular finish.

"I think he scored in the right goal, the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic just behind," Mourinho said. "It was a great moment and for him important because he was going up and up and then the injury comes.

"He was out of two matches and he's back. And to be back not just [with] the goal, I think he also brought quality with his performance. I am obviously happy."

Mkhitaryan was making his comeback from an ankle problem and insisted he had felt no ill effects ahead of the New Year's Eve clash with Middlesbrough.

"I don't have anything of concern from a past injury so I'm happy to be back to help the team," he added.

"I will try to do my best for the next game. It's very important that we're in good shape and to keep going like this."

Comments

