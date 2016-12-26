Jose Mourino doubts Wayne Rooney can return from injury vs. Boro

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Moyes still enjoyed Old Trafford return

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho doubts Rooney returns vs. Boro

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Mou: Credit Sunderland for first half

English Premier League
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
5 Tottenham 9 6 2 33
6 Man Utd 9 6 3 33
7 Everton 7 5 6 26
View Full Table »

Moyes enjoyed Man United return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Highlights
Read

Mkhitaryan goal was 'beautiful' - Mourinho

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sunderland's Borini puts in a beauty

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Mkhitaryan's incredible finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Should United have been awarded a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Martial urged to follow Mkhitaryan example

Manchester United Ian Holyman
Read

Prem: Blind puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pogba's strike hits the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea denies the free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mou: Ferguson 'welcome' at Utd training

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Wayne Rooney

Rooney misses out, Mkhitaryan returns

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Mkhi: United 'haven't given up' on title

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Moyes should've kept Fergie staff - Robson

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourino doubts Wayne Rooney can return from injury vs. Boro

Jose Mourinho focuses on Man United's impressive second half, but praises Sunderland for their first half effort.
Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Wayne Rooney is unlikely to return for Manchester United's next game against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve, manager Jose Mourinho says.

The 31-year-old missed the 3-0 Boxing Day victory over Sunderland, and after the game Mourinho said the forward was dealing with a muscle strain.

Asked if Rooney would be fit to face Boro, Mourinho said: "Honestly, I don't think so. I hope so. I would like. He is always a player I would like to have, but I have my little doubts. Let's see the evolution.

"It is a strained muscle. I don't know if in English the name is the same as in Portuguese.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"It is a deep muscle and it is surrounded by others. You can have an injury there and still be able to move well, but we was not feeling very confident.

"So it is not a big deal, but in four days I have my doubts."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone without Rooney, scoring and providing an assist on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal in the second half.

The 35-year-old has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season and Mourinho confirmed that his future will be at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

"I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and he's a very proud man," the United manager said.

"For him to decide to come to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United and the most difficult league in the world for a striker, it is because he knows that he can do it.

"So when we contacted him and he said, 'Yes, I want,' I was sure that he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proving [his worth], leaving the Premier League failing at Manchester United. No way.

"When such a guy decides to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again."

Asked if the one-year extension clause beyond Ibrahimovic's initial one-season has been activated, Mourinho said: "Not yet, but it is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions, the owners and the board's, so no problem."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.