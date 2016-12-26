Jose Mourino doubts Wayne Rooney can return from injury vs. Boro

Jose Mourinho focuses on Man United's impressive second half, but praises Sunderland for their first half effort.

Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Wayne Rooney is unlikely to return for Manchester United's next game against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve, manager Jose Mourinho says.

The 31-year-old missed the 3-0 Boxing Day victory over Sunderland, and after the game Mourinho said the forward was dealing with a muscle strain.

Asked if Rooney would be fit to face Boro, Mourinho said: "Honestly, I don't think so. I hope so. I would like. He is always a player I would like to have, but I have my little doubts. Let's see the evolution.

"It is a strained muscle. I don't know if in English the name is the same as in Portuguese.

"It is a deep muscle and it is surrounded by others. You can have an injury there and still be able to move well, but we was not feeling very confident.

"So it is not a big deal, but in four days I have my doubts."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone without Rooney, scoring and providing an assist on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal in the second half.

The 35-year-old has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season and Mourinho confirmed that his future will be at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

"I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and he's a very proud man," the United manager said.

"For him to decide to come to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United and the most difficult league in the world for a striker, it is because he knows that he can do it.

"So when we contacted him and he said, 'Yes, I want,' I was sure that he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proving [his worth], leaving the Premier League failing at Manchester United. No way.

"When such a guy decides to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again."

Asked if the one-year extension clause beyond Ibrahimovic's initial one-season has been activated, Mourinho said: "Not yet, but it is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions, the owners and the board's, so no problem."