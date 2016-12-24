Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal for United vs. Sunderland was 'beautiful' - Mourinho

English Premier League: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (86') Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland

Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised Henrikh Mkhitaryan for scoring a "beautiful goal" after the Armenia international produced a stunning, flicked finish in a 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Mkhitaryan scored in his third appearance in succession, following on from strikes in the wins against Zorya Luhansk and Tottenham Hotspur. Against Spurs, Mkhitaryan sustained an ankle injury, ruling him out of two games -- but the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder returned in style against Sunderland.

Mourinho told MUTV: "All his career, he's scored beautiful goals. In this moment, there's goals, defensive work, creativity.

"I'm so happy he came back after his injury and he came back with happiness. And he feels at Old Trafford, people love him -- and that's a very important feeling for him."

Henrikh Mikhitaryan scored Manchester United's third against Sunderland in style.

Discussing the goal on Sky Sports, the United manager added: "It was beautiful -- it's a pity that it was the third goal and not the winning goal in a great match because that would be in Manchester United history."

Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had struck before Mkhitaryan's effort made it 3-0 to United. Although Fabio Borini scored a late consolation for Sunderland, it was a disappointing return to Old Trafford for the visitors' manager David Moyes, who was in charge at United for 10 months during 2013-14.

United recorded a fourth win in a row in the Premier League but Mourinho was not entirely satisfied with the performance.

The United manager told Sky Sports: "We played, I think, not good in the first half. David and Sunderland deserve credit for that. I was not happy with the lack of intensity, concentration, accuracy of passing.

"In the second half, we were strong. The second and third goals arrived late. We'd done more than enough to kill the game [before then]."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.