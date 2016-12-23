Wayne Rooney out for Manchester United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on bench

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Wayne Rooney

Rooney misses out, Mkhitaryan returns

Manchester United ESPN staff
Mkhi: United 'haven't given up' on title

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Moyes should've kept Fergie staff - Robson

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Mourinho: Moyes faced tough task at Utd

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Mou didn't consult Moyes on United job

English Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan wins Christmas with snow angel post

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Mourinho: Ligue 1 better with Zlatan gone

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Mou won't stop Schneiderlin from leaving

English Premier League
Mourinho relishing Man United hot seat?

English Premier League
Mou: Never thought about replacing Fergie

English Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan will end career 'at the top of the top'

Manchester United PA Sport
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Mitten: Ibrahimovic, Carrick have been vital

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Did Moyes get a fair chance at United?

ESPN FC TV
Sunderland manager David Moyes

Man Utd have lost their traditions - Moyes

Manchester United Arindam Rej
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Wayne Rooney out for Manchester United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on bench

An unfortunate David De Gea own goal saw Sunderland down Man United 2-1 in their last encounter.
Take a look around the Premier League ahead of Monday's Boxing Day fixtures.
The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.
Craig Burley keys in on Chelsea's form, Man City's struggles and Bob Bradley's revival in his Premier League breakdown.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was not in Jose Mouinho's squad for their Premier League match against Sunderland on Boxing Day.

Rooney, who has scored one top-flight goal this season, missed out at Old Trafford through injury.

Matteo Darmian also made way in the United side with Daley Blind and Juan Mata coming into the starting XI.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was boosted by the return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was on the substitutes' bench following an ankle injury he sustained against Tottenham.

