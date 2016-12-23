Wayne Rooney out for Manchester United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on bench

An unfortunate David De Gea own goal saw Sunderland down Man United 2-1 in their last encounter.

Take a look around the Premier League ahead of Monday's Boxing Day fixtures.

The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.

Craig Burley keys in on Chelsea's form, Man City's struggles and Bob Bradley's revival in his Premier League breakdown.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was not in Jose Mouinho's squad for their Premier League match against Sunderland on Boxing Day.

Rooney, who has scored one top-flight goal this season, missed out at Old Trafford through injury.

United v Sunderland team-sheet pic.twitter.com/15tYGmUE3B - Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 26, 2016

Matteo Darmian also made way in the United side with Daley Blind and Juan Mata coming into the starting XI.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was boosted by the return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was on the substitutes' bench following an ankle injury he sustained against Tottenham.

