Wayne Rooney out for Manchester United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on bench
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was not in Jose Mouinho's squad for their Premier League match against Sunderland on Boxing Day.
Rooney, who has scored one top-flight goal this season, missed out at Old Trafford through injury.
United v Sunderland team-sheet pic.twitter.com/15tYGmUE3B- Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 26, 2016
Matteo Darmian also made way in the United side with Daley Blind and Juan Mata coming into the starting XI.
Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was boosted by the return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was on the substitutes' bench following an ankle injury he sustained against Tottenham.
