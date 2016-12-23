Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Manchester United 'haven't given up' on title

Jose Mourinho explains he did not speak with David Moyes regarding advice about Man United.
Jose Mourinho explained he will not stop Morgan Schneiderlin from leaving, for the right price.
While the pressure it high at Man United, Jose Mourinho says the decision to manage the club was never any question.
Jose Mourinho explains he never thought about replacing Sir Alex Ferguson and only focused on his career.
Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that Manchester United "haven't given up" on the Premier League title despite being 13 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Mkhitaryan is fit enough to be considered for selection in United's match against Sunderland on Boxing Day, having missed the last two games with an ankle injury sustained against Tottenham Hotspur.

Before that blow, the Armenian had scored in successive matches -- against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League then in the 1-0 win against Spurs.

Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
The United midfielder told The Times of India: "I hope we have an amazing season and fight for all the titles. Hopefully, in 2017, we can win some trophies.

"But United are a long way behind the leaders at the moment. We haven't given up yet, we're not saying we are out of the competition. There are a lot of games remaining, especially at this time of year, so we're trying to do our best to be in the top four.

"And, of course, in the Europa League we're going to try and go as far as we can."

The 27-year-old had missed two months of action until returning to the first team in November, but stressed that he did not fear he would never return.

He said: "I was trying to do my best in training to earn a place to play. You have to earn it."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

