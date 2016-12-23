David Moyes replacing Ferguson's staff led to Man United failure - Robson

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Next
Wayne Rooney

Rooney misses out, Mkhitaryan returns

Manchester United ESPN staff
Mkhi: United 'haven't given up' on title

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Moyes should've kept Fergie staff - Robson

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Mourinho: Moyes faced tough task at Utd

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Mou didn't consult Moyes on United job

English Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan wins Christmas with snow angel post

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Mourinho: Ligue 1 better with Zlatan gone

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Mou won't stop Schneiderlin from leaving

English Premier League
Mourinho relishing Man United hot seat?

English Premier League
Mou: Never thought about replacing Fergie

English Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan will end career 'at the top of the top'

Manchester United PA Sport
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Mitten: Ibrahimovic, Carrick have been vital

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Did Moyes get a fair chance at United?

ESPN FC TV
Sunderland manager David Moyes

Man Utd have lost their traditions - Moyes

Manchester United Arindam Rej
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
David Moyes replacing Ferguson's staff led to Man United failure - Robson

The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.
An unfortunate David De Gea own goal saw Sunderland down Man United 2-1 in their last encounter.
Jose Mourinho explains he did not speak with David Moyes regarding advice about Man United.
Take a look around the Premier League ahead of Monday's Boxing Day fixtures.
Jose Mourinho explained he will not stop Morgan Schneiderlin from leaving, for the right price.
While the pressure it high at Man United, Jose Mourinho says the decision to manage the club was never any question.
Jose Mourinho explains he never thought about replacing Sir Alex Ferguson and only focused on his career.

David Moyes needs to be questioned for removing Manchester United's long-standing coaching staff in summer 2013, according to former club captain Bryan Robson.

Sunderland manager Moyes, who was in charge at United for 10 months of the 2013-14 season, returns to Old Trafford for a Premier League match on Boxing Day.

While the Scot was at the club, he removed coaches Mike Phelan, Rene Meulensteen and Eric Steele -- and brought in Steve Round, Jimmy Lumsden, Phil Neville and Chris Woods.

Robson told The Sun: "David was walking into the biggest job in the world and replacing the most successful manager in the world [Sir Alex Ferguson] but he needed the right help.

"I don't want to be seen as hammering David on his return but questions have to be asked about his time in charge. And, for me, the biggest one is why he got rid of the backroom staff and brought in his own men -- none of whom had won a thing as coaches."

United went on to make their worst start to a league campaign in 24 years, having suffered three defeats and a draw in their first six matches.

Robson added: "David made the decisions he thought were right. But staff members under Sir Alex -- they are your base. They knew the squad inside out. They understood the heartbeat of the club."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

