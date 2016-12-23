David Moyes replacing Ferguson's staff led to Man United failure - Robson

The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.

David Moyes needs to be questioned for removing Manchester United's long-standing coaching staff in summer 2013, according to former club captain Bryan Robson.

Sunderland manager Moyes, who was in charge at United for 10 months of the 2013-14 season, returns to Old Trafford for a Premier League match on Boxing Day.

While the Scot was at the club, he removed coaches Mike Phelan, Rene Meulensteen and Eric Steele -- and brought in Steve Round, Jimmy Lumsden, Phil Neville and Chris Woods.

Robson told The Sun: "David was walking into the biggest job in the world and replacing the most successful manager in the world [Sir Alex Ferguson] but he needed the right help.

"I don't want to be seen as hammering David on his return but questions have to be asked about his time in charge. And, for me, the biggest one is why he got rid of the backroom staff and brought in his own men -- none of whom had won a thing as coaches."

United went on to make their worst start to a league campaign in 24 years, having suffered three defeats and a draw in their first six matches.

Robson added: "David made the decisions he thought were right. But staff members under Sir Alex -- they are your base. They knew the squad inside out. They understood the heartbeat of the club."

