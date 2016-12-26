Manchester United ask for fans' views on safe standing at Old Trafford
Manchester United have asked fans whether they would be interested in safe standing at Old Trafford.
United contacted season ticket holders with a 20-point survey which included questions about whether standing should be reintroduced at the ground and where.
United CEO Ed Woodward has previously expressed an interest, saying: "Standing is something we'll look at. I can definitely see the appeal of the German model."
And BBC Sport reports that senior United officials went to Celtic Park in October to see the safe standing rails that have been implemented at the ground since July.
Jon Darch, who runs the Safe Standing Roadshow, welcomed United's interest and hopes other Premier League clubs follow their lead.
He said: "I am sure that the level of interest will be huge and look forward both to hearing the results and to seeing other Premier League clubs follow suit and ask their fans if they would also like to be formally allowed to stand at games in dedicated areas of rail seating, specifically designed for safe standing."
Premier League clubs discussed the prospect of safe standing, which is already used at Celtic and many Bundesliga sides, at a recent meeting.
Old Trafford has not featured standing areas since 1994, when terraces were removed and stadia made all-seater in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.
