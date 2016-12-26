Manchester United's Marcos Rojo: I would prefer a rest at Christmas

Marcos Rojo's two-footed tackle on Wilfried Zaha has come into question as to whether he should have been shown red. Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has said he is looking forward to the Boxing Day home game against Sunderland -- even though he would rather have "a little rest" over the Christmas period.

Rojo told United's official website he was aware of the tradition of festive football matches in Britain and was anticipating a "special" atmosphere.

The Argentine was at the centre of controversy in United's last two games when he was fortunate not to be sent off for strong challenges on Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace, but was backed by manager Jose Mourinho.

Marcos Rojo is booked after his challenge on Idrissa Gueye.

Looking ahead to the game against Sunderland, managed by former United boss David Moyes, he said: "Obviously, it would be lovely to have a little rest and spend some time with my family, but I understand the tradition during this time.

"The atmosphere is particularly special in the stadium, so it's something I enjoy."

Rojo said he was targeting trophies next year, with United having been in fine form over recent matches.

"Looking towards 2017, we must play as well as we can and, hopefully win a trophy at some point," he added.

