Jose Mourinho has solved his Paul Pogba problem - Rio Ferdinand

Previous
América
U.A.N.L
0
0
LIVE 2'
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Mou has solved his Pogba problem - Rio

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Marcotti skeptical of Lindelof interest

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Payet needs out of West Ham

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Will Man United spend big in January?

English Premier League
Read

Mou: Tough to catch defensive Chelsea

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

The Sweeper: Materazzi trolls Zidane

International
Read

Ogden: Why Moyes really failed at Man Utd

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Should Europe's elite move for Draxler?

German Bundesliga
Read

West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Mourinho limiting January signings to one

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Trending: Man Utd want Lindelof in January

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Costa the biggest miss of Boxing Day?

English Premier League
Read

Mou: Lindelof link with United is 'normal'

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Rooney house burglar jailed two years

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Ibrahimovic backs Lindelof to United

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's groovin' in reverse

English Premier League
Read
Eric Bailly returned to Manchester United training.

Bailly returns to Man United training

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho has solved his Paul Pogba problem - Rio Ferdinand

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.
Craig Burley says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving he can still deliver after he and Paul Pogba led Man United past Palace.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reckons Jose Mourinho has finally found the position that best suits star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, a United youth product, moved back to Old Trafford for a world record fee this summer, but had struggled for form early as the Portuguese manager assessed how to get the most of the former Juventus man.

However, United have gone unbeaten over their past 10 matches -- with Pogba beginning to deliver on his prodigious price tag -- and Ferdinand feels Mourinho's decision to field the Frenchman ahead of holding midfielders Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera has helped turn United 's fortunes around.

"I do not think Jose knew his best team for a while but in the last few games you have seen him consistently starting the three midfielders of Herrera, Carrick and Pogba," Ferdinand told United's website on Thursday.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba has played in front of Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera in the Man United midfield.

"I think you have seen a better balance in the midfield, so hopefully we can start motoring on now.

"That has been a problem in the past in terms of working out where the balance is and who the best partnerships and combinations are, and I think he may have found that in those three.

"It frees up Paul, who is a bit more of a maverick, and means he can roam a bit more."

United's recent surge has seen Mourinho's side rise to sixth in the table, four points behind Arsenal, who occupy the fourth Champions League place.

They will resume their climb on Boxing Day, against Sunderland, at Old Trafford. 

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.