Jose Mourinho has solved his Paul Pogba problem - Rio Ferdinand

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

Craig Burley says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving he can still deliver after he and Paul Pogba led Man United past Palace.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reckons Jose Mourinho has finally found the position that best suits star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, a United youth product, moved back to Old Trafford for a world record fee this summer, but had struggled for form early as the Portuguese manager assessed how to get the most of the former Juventus man.

However, United have gone unbeaten over their past 10 matches -- with Pogba beginning to deliver on his prodigious price tag -- and Ferdinand feels Mourinho's decision to field the Frenchman ahead of holding midfielders Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera has helped turn United 's fortunes around.

"I do not think Jose knew his best team for a while but in the last few games you have seen him consistently starting the three midfielders of Herrera, Carrick and Pogba," Ferdinand told United's website on Thursday.

Paul Pogba has played in front of Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera in the Man United midfield.

"I think you have seen a better balance in the midfield, so hopefully we can start motoring on now.

"That has been a problem in the past in terms of working out where the balance is and who the best partnerships and combinations are, and I think he may have found that in those three.

"It frees up Paul, who is a bit more of a maverick, and means he can roam a bit more."

United's recent surge has seen Mourinho's side rise to sixth in the table, four points behind Arsenal, who occupy the fourth Champions League place.

They will resume their climb on Boxing Day, against Sunderland, at Old Trafford.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.