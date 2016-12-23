Jose Mourinho won't target more than one January signing for Man United

The ESPN FC crew discuss Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sweltering form and what it means for Manchester United moving forward.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings'' about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him, and added he is not in the market for multiple January signings.

A number of players, such as Memphis Depay and Ashley Young, have found themselves with restricted pitch time so far this season.

Mourinho pointed to a proliferation of personnel for specific positions as one of the reasons why some people have not been afforded a chance but said it is something which troubles him.

"I still have bad feelings towards myself as I didn't give a real chance to everyone,'' Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"There are some positions in our sport where we have over-booking.

"The attacking wing positions we have not just a few wingers but also people who can play there: We can add [Marcus] Rashford and [Wayne] Rooney to players like [Jesse] Lingard, [Juan] Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Memphis Depay, [Anthony] Martial and Ashley Young.

"To be honest people like Young and Memphis I didn't give them a run of matches for them to prove so I have this little bad feeling.''

Despite not being able to properly assess all the players he inherited from Louis van Gaal, Mourinho insists he is happy with the squad he has.

He did not dismiss speculation linking him with a January move for Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelhof, saying he could sign one player next month, but stressed he preferred to do most of his business at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho says it's difficult leaving players like Ashley Young on the bench.

Mourinho also rejected suggestions he was planning a January clear-out, with Everton interested in signing midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Depay next month.

"In Portugal the front pages say every player in Portugal is coming to Manchester United,'' added the Portuguese.

"It is normal the connection with me, but I keep saying the same -- I like my squad, I want to keep my squad.

"I believe more in the summer market than the winter transfer window as it gives you more stability, more time and more choice.

"Let's see what happens. If we buy a player we buy a player, but we are not buying two, three or four.

"If we open the door for someone to leave, it is not because we push him but because he wants to leave.''

Reports also suggested a new contract could be in the offing for Mourinho as officials have been impressed with what he has done since coming in this season.

The manager, however, is not aware of it.

"They didn't [offer a new contract] and I'm not expecting them to, because they gave me a three-year contract and were being super supportive,'' he said.

"They always gave me the feeling three years was not the time I was going to stay and I got the feeling I was going to stay for more time.

"They know if one day they bring the contract I will sign because I love it here.''

Asked whether the lure of earning mega-millions managing in the Chinese Super League was an option, he added: "China money is attractive for everyone, but I love more my football at the highest level.

"I'm too young -- 53 -- too many years of football to go to a place like China.

"I want to stay in the place where it is most difficult to win.''