Manchester United
Reading
2
0
LIVE 48'
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Everton
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
LIVE 79'
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
3:15 PM UTC
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Wayne Rooney levels Sir Bobby Charlton's Man United scoring record

While the fresh-faced Wayne Rooney may be a thing of the past, Rio Ferdinand feels he still has plenty to offer Man United.

Wayne Rooney has levelled Sir Bobby Charlton's goal scoring record for Manchester United -- having already broken his haul for England.

Rooney, 31, netted in the FA Cup third round game against Reading on Saturday to take his tally to 249 goals in all competitions, level with England and United legend Charlton.

Charlton's goals came from 758 appearances between 1956-73, while Rooney's have come from 543 after he joined the club from Everton in 2004.

Rooney overtook Ruud van Nistelrooy to become United's record scorer in Europe (39) when he netted the opener in the Europa League victory over Feyenoord, moving one step closer to Charlton's all-time haul, but failed to find the net after coming off the bench against Crystal Palace and West Brom before being injured in training.

Rooney had gone past Denis Law's third-placed tally of 237 in January last year with a backheel against Swansea.

"When Wayne joined Manchester United -- and I said it at the time -- if he stays away from injury he will break all records," 1968 European Cup winner Law told Sky Sports.

Internationally, he became England's all-time top scorer after netting his 50th goal for the Three Lions from an 84th minute penalty in their 2-0 win in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland on Sept. 8.

The England captain equalled Charlton with his 49th goal against San Marino then scored No. 50 against the Swiss from the spot six minutes from time to surpass the 1966 World Cup winner.

His tally now stands on 53 from 119 caps and is closing on Peter Shilton's record of 125 appearances for his country.

