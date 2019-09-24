Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out for Dinamo Zagreb clash, in doubt for Wolves

Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
0
2
LIVE HT
Highlights
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
1
LIVE HT
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
12:00 PM UTC
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
12:00 PM UTC
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
12:00 PM UTC
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
12:00 PM UTC
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 PM UTC
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
12:00 PM UTC
City's De Bruyne out for Zagreb, doubt for Wolves

Manchester City Rob Dawson
I won't kill myself to win UCL - Guardiola

Manchester City Rob Dawson
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United, City ready to pay £100m for Rice?

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Man City show their depth, knack for 'finding a way to win' at Everton

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Sterling urges understanding from Silva tweet

Manchester City Reuters
Do Manchester City need to address defence?

English Premier League
Mahrez, De Bruyne both 8/10 as City come through Everton test

Manchester City Tom Fenton
Man City stay 5 behind Liverpool with Everton win

Premier League Highlights
EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
1
3
FT
Highlights

Chelsea claim comfortable victory over Brighton

English Premier League
Pep defends Bernardo Silva over tweet

English Premier League
Read

Sources: Silva writes to FA over Mendy tweet

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Just how bad are Tottenham? Arsenal will test Man United's defence

English Premier League Nick Miller
Leroy Sane sustained a knee injury in Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool in August, and is expected to return as late as March 2020.

Bayern could renew Sane interest in January

Transfers ESPN
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

'Mistake' to punish Silva over Mendy tweet - Pep

Manchester City Reuters
Guardiola delighted with 'young talented players'

English Carabao Cup
Preston North EndPreston North End
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Carabao Cup win at Preston North End.

Sterling torments Preston in 8/10 showing as Man City cruise in Carabao Cup

Manchester City James Capps
Holders Man City ease past Preston

English Carabao Cup
Jesus doubles Man City's advantage

English Carabao Cup
By Rob Dawson
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out for Dinamo Zagreb clash, in doubt for Wolves

Alexis Nunes and Don Hutchison break down Man City's win over Everton and discuss if they need to address their defence in the transfer window.

Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Wolves after suffering a groin injury.

The Belgian, 28, missed training on Monday after picking up the problem during City's 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

He will sit out the Champions League game with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday and could also miss Wolves' visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the final Premier League fixture before the international break.

A statement issued by City on Tuesday read: "Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss the game against Dinamo Zagreb.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff.

"Everyone at City wishes Kevin a speedy recovery and we all look forward to seeing back in blue soon."

Comments

