Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out for Dinamo Zagreb clash, in doubt for Wolves
Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Wolves after suffering a groin injury.
The Belgian, 28, missed training on Monday after picking up the problem during City's 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.
He will sit out the Champions League game with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday and could also miss Wolves' visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the final Premier League fixture before the international break.
A statement issued by City on Tuesday read: "Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss the game against Dinamo Zagreb.
"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff.
"Everyone at City wishes Kevin a speedy recovery and we all look forward to seeing back in blue soon."
