Villarreal
Real Betis
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Pep defends Bernardo Silva over tweet

English Premier League
Sources: Silva writes to FA over Mendy tweet

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Just how bad are Tottenham? Arsenal will test Man United's defence

English Premier League Nick Miller
Leroy Sane sustained a knee injury in Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool in August, and is expected to return as late as March 2020.

Bayern could renew Sane interest in January

Transfers ESPN
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

'Mistake' to punish Silva over Mendy tweet - Pep

Manchester City Reuters
Guardiola delighted with 'young talented players'

English Carabao Cup
Preston North EndPreston North End
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Carabao Cup win at Preston North End.

Sterling torments Preston in 8/10 showing as Man City cruise in Carabao Cup

Manchester City James Capps
Holders Man City ease past Preston

English Carabao Cup
Jesus doubles Man City's advantage

English Carabao Cup
Why Man City & Liverpool's dominance is bad for the Prem

English Premier League
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye Man City star Sterling

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Anti-racism group wants action over Silva tweet

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Ben Foster

Man City will score 10 in a match soon - Foster

Manchester City Reuters
David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 d

Man City 8-0 Watford 'a joy to watch' - Pep

Manchester City ESPN
Man City drop 8 goals on Watford

Premier League Highlights
'It could've been 15-0' for Man City

English Premier League
Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League win over Watford.

Man City's 8-0 win over Watford proves the exceptional is becoming the norm at the Etihad

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Manchester CityManchester City
WatfordWatford
8
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Gabriel Jesus must fight 'legend' Aguero

English Premier League
By Rob Dawson
Sources: Silva writes to FA over Mendy tweet

Man City manager Pep Guardiola came to the defence of Bernardo Silva over his controversial tweet.
Following Man City's simple win over Preston, Pep Guardiola praised his young defence that stepped up to shut out their hosts in the Carabao Cup.
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Liverpool's next six matches could define their season, ending with a crucial game at home against Manchester City.
Alejandro Moreno says Manchester City could have scored far more in their 8-0 win vs. Watford, and he wanted to see them do it.
Man City coach Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus for accepting a difficult role with Sergio Aguero entrenched at striker.

MANCHESTER, England -- Bernardo Silva has written a personal letter to the Football Association expressing regret at any unintentional offence caused by his controversial tweet to Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy, sources have told ESPN FC.

Silva's letter was part of City's submission to the FA made on Thursday after the governing body asked for the club's observations following the Portugal international's post comparing Mendy to a character on a packet of sweets.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide
- When does the transfer window reopen?
- Premier League winter break: All you need to know

Sources have told ESPN FC that Mendy has also submitted a letter in support of Silva, who could face a six-game ban if found guilty.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, manager Pep Guardiola insisted there will no repeat of the incident while stepping up his defence of the 25-year-old.

"Regarding Bernardo I was incredibly clear," Guardiola said. "If they believe that Bernardo is this type of player they are completely wrong.

"They judged one joke, I judge every day and how he is. We judge intentions and I know the intention of Bernardo. It was just a joke.

"If someone is offended I can understand it. Bernardo is maybe going to take a lesson and it won't happen again."

Sources have told ESPN FC that the FA are also investigating an Instagram post from 2018 where Silva makes remarks alongside Mendy in a video.

City head into the weekend five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six games.

Guardiola's team face Everton at Goodison Park a week after dismantling Watford, while Marco Silva's side have lost their last two league games to Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Still, the City boss is adamant they will not take the game lightly.

"They are an incredible team," said Guardiola."Top manager. Goodison Park is one of the toughest games you can play and we know it.

"We've prepared for that. The players know how difficult it is."

