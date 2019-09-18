Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

'Mistake' to punish Silva over Mendy tweet - Pep

Manchester City Reuters
Read

Guardiola delighted with 'young talented players'

English Carabao Cup
Read
Preston North EndPreston North End
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Carabao Cup win at Preston North End.

Sterling torments Preston in 8/10 showing as Man City cruise in Carabao Cup

Manchester City James Capps
Read

Holders Man City ease past Preston

English Carabao Cup
Read

Jesus doubles Man City's advantage

English Carabao Cup
Read

Why Man City & Liverpool's dominance is bad for the Prem

English Premier League
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye Man City star Sterling

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Anti-racism group wants action over Silva tweet

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read
Ben Foster

Man City will score 10 in a match soon - Foster

Manchester City Reuters
Read
David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 d

Man City 8-0 Watford 'a joy to watch' - Pep

Manchester City ESPN
Read

Man City drop 8 goals on Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

'It could've been 15-0' for Man City

English Premier League
Read
Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League win over Watford.

Man City's 8-0 win over Watford proves the exceptional is becoming the norm at the Etihad

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
WatfordWatford
8
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Gabriel Jesus must fight 'legend' Aguero

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he believes that the transfer window should stay open for longer amid Real Madrid's interest in midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Pressure grows on Tottenham, while Abraham faces his biggest test yet

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Bernardo hits back at City critics: Nothing to prove

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

Why playing out from the back has brought mixed results for Premier League clubs

English Premier League Stewart Robson
Read

City defensive duo too old to always play - Pep

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

'Mistake' to punish Silva over Mendy tweet - Pep

Following Man City's simple win over Preston, Pep Guardiola praised his young defence that stepped up to shut out their hosts in the Carabao Cup.
Manchester City thumped Preston North End 3-0 to advance into the fourth round. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said it would be a mistake for the Football Association to punish Bernardo Silva over a deleted tweet in which the midfielder compared team mate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon character.

Silva posted a tweet on Sunday likening Mendy to a character in the logo for Conguitos, a brand of confectionary popular in Spain and Portugal, but deleted it an hour later.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide

The 25-year-old posted a second tweet that said "can't even joke with a friend these days... you guys" but anti-racism body Kick It Out condemned his actions saying racist stereotypes are never acceptable.

The FA have written to City for their observations on incident and Kick It Out have demanded the governing body take action.  

"If they want to do that and ask for Bernardo, he'll be open to talk," Guardiola told reporters after City beat second-tier Preston North End 3-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"But first, you have to know exactly which person you are talking about. If something happens it will be a mistake because Bernardo is an exceptional person.

"It's nothing to do with colour of skin or nationality."

Guardiola looked to further play down the incident, saying that Mendy had not taken offence to the tweet.

"There are many situations with white people where a cartoon will look similar. The response from Mendy was clear. They are joking all the time," Guardiola added.

"Bernardo is one of the loveliest people I've met in my life. He speaks four or five languages -- that's the best way to understand how open-minded he is.

"One of his best friends is Mendy. He's like a brother. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and related it with this cartoon, quite similar for the image."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.