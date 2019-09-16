Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Racism group want action over Silva's tweet

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read
Ben Foster

Man City will score 10 in a match soon - Foster

Manchester City Reuters
Read
David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 d

Man City 8-0 Watford 'a joy to watch' - Pep

Manchester City ESPN
Read

Man City drop 8 goals on Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

'It could've been 15-0' for Man City

English Premier League
Read
Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League win over Watford.

Man City's 8-0 win over Watford proves the exceptional is becoming the norm at the Etihad

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
WatfordWatford
8
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Gabriel Jesus must fight 'legend' Aguero

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he believes that the transfer window should stay open for longer amid Real Madrid's interest in midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Pressure grows on Tottenham, while Abraham faces his biggest test yet

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Bernardo hits back at City critics: Nothing to prove

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

Why playing out from the back has brought mixed results for Premier League clubs

English Premier League Stewart Robson
Read

City defensive duo too old to always play - Pep

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester City players celebrate after their Champions League group-stage win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Fernandinho puts Man City's defensive worries to rest in return to Shakhtar

UEFA Champions League Rob Dawson
Read
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Nicol says Stones injury forces Man City to a back three

Manchester City
Read

City defensive crisis: Stones out for 4-5 weeks

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

We're champs but not favoured vs. Napoli - Klopp

English Premier League Melissa Reddy
Read

Champions League will be won by Man City, Liverpool or Barcelona. Sorry, everyone else

UEFA Champions League Ryan O'Hanlon
Read

Man City aren't in crisis despite Norwich shock. PLUS: Bayern's Bundesliga dominance is under threat

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Guardiola: Players saved me from being 'Fraudiola'

English Premier League
Read
By Rob Dawson
Share
Tweet
   

Racism group want action over Silva's tweet

Alejandro Moreno says Manchester City could have scored far more in their 8-0 win vs. Watford, and he wanted to see them do it.
Craig Burley says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a long-term solution for Man United, and the players can't compete with the Premier League's best.
Man City coach Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus for accepting a difficult role with Sergio Aguero entrenched at striker.
Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol says Manchester City have no choice but to play with three defenders now that John Stones joins Aymeric Laporte with an injury.

Kick It Out have called on the Football Association to punish Bernardo Silva after branding a tweet sent by the Manchester City midfielder as "offensive behaviour."

Silva tweeted -- and subsequently deleted -- an image that compared teammate Benjamin Mendy to a character on a packet of chocolate sweets.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide
- When does the transfer window reopen?
- Premier League winter break: All you need to know

The Portugal international, a close friend of Mendy's after playing together at Monaco, later tweeted: "Can't even joke with a friend these days. You guys."

Sources have told ESPN FC that the FA are set to investigate the incident and Kick It Out have demanded the governing body take action.

A statement issued by Kick It Out read: "We are extremely disappointed to see the tweet posted by Bernardo Silva, which has since been deleted.

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as 'banter', and we're shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post.

"The FA have been notified and we believe that retrospective action should be taken, including mandatory education, which is vital to challenge offensive behaviour such as this."

Manchester City have declined to comment.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.