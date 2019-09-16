Previous
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
1
FT
West Ham United
Manchester United
2
0
FT
Arsenal
Aston Villa
2
2
LIVE 83'
Chelsea
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 83'
David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 d

Man City 8-0 Watford 'a joy to watch' - Pep

Manchester City ESPN
Man City drop 8 goals on Watford

Premier League Highlights
'It could've been 15-0' for Man City

English Premier League
Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League win over Watford.

Man City's 8-0 win over Watford proves the exceptional is becoming the norm at the Etihad

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Manchester CityManchester City
WatfordWatford
8
0
FT
Gabriel Jesus must fight 'legend' Aguero

English Premier League
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he believes that the transfer window should stay open for longer amid Real Madrid's interest in midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Pressure grows on Tottenham, while Abraham faces his biggest test yet

English Premier League Nick Miller
Bernardo hits back at City critics: Nothing to prove

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Why playing out from the back has brought mixed results for Premier League clubs

English Premier League Stewart Robson
City defensive duo too old to always play - Pep

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Manchester City players celebrate after their Champions League group-stage win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Fernandinho puts Man City's defensive worries to rest in return to Shakhtar

UEFA Champions League Rob Dawson
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Nicol says Stones injury forces Man City to a back three

Manchester City
City defensive crisis: Stones out for 4-5 weeks

Manchester City Rob Dawson
We're champs but not favoured vs. Napoli - Klopp

English Premier League Melissa Reddy
Champions League will be won by Man City, Liverpool or Barcelona. Sorry, everyone else

UEFA Champions League Ryan O'Hanlon
Man City aren't in crisis despite Norwich shock. PLUS: Bayern's Bundesliga dominance is under threat

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Guardiola: Players saved me from being 'Fraudiola'

English Premier League
Can Manchester City stop Liverpool's title run?

English Premier League
Man City have forced Liverpool to get better; now they might regret it

Premier League Mark Ogden
Alejandro Moreno says Manchester City could have scored far more in their 8-0 win vs. Watford, and he wanted to see them do it.

Manchester City's 8-0 win over Watford was a "joy to watch" after the shock loss to Norwich last weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City came within one goal of equalling the all-time Premier League record for a scoreline on Saturday as Bernardo Silva scored a hat trick, with David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne also on the scoresheet.

With five goals in 18 opening minutes, and the first coming after 52 seconds, City blew Watford away but were unable to reach Manchester United's Premier League record 9-0 defeat of Ipswich in 1995.

"It is weird, it is not normal," Guardiola said of his side's start at his news conference. "Five shots, five goals. In the same time we gave them two chances to score two goals that we were lucky in this time it didn't happen when in the past it sometimes happened. But the quality of the players up front made the difference, so the quality that we have is a joy to watch.

- Ogden: Exceptional is becoming the norm at City
- Ratings: De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva perfect

"After 5-0, the game is completely different. Analyse after that, the mood one team, the mood the other team. The relaxation you play with, the tension they play with, so it's difficult to say.

"We were ruthless in terms of five shots, five goals. Sometimes we shoot 25 times or 15 or 20 and you cannot do it. So, after the Champions League and a huge trip back home, no time to prepare, rest and everything. It was a lovely day for all of us, for our City fans, a lovely day in the sunshine and a lot of goals."

David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 d
David Silva scored inside a minute.

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, taking charge of only his second match since returning to the club, could only apologise for his side's performance.

"Well, first (we need) to say sorry to the fans because they came to the stadium waiting for a good performance from the time," he said. "It was very difficult to be on the pitch today. After 30 seconds, we realised it will be maybe tough. After 10 minutes, it was really very, very difficult. And after 15, it was impossible to play like this.

"If you say you are going to play against Manchester City and you are going make many mistakes, of course it will be very tough for us.

"We did in different ways. Not always the same. We concede the first five goals all in different ways, so it is probably because we were slowly or always behind the ball or the decisions of the players. We need to accept the situation."

