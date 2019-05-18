Previous
New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Raheem Sterling

Sterling wants to work with FA to combat racism

Manchester City Reuters
Read

Sources: Kompany wants Man City coach, players

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Judge in Man City's UEFA case could have conflict of interest

Manchester City Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Too soon to crown Man City as the best of the Premier League era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City fans celebrate treble, pay tribute to Kompany

English Premier League
Read

Kompany issues heartfelt goodbye to Man City fans

English Premier League
Read

Is Pogba bound for Real Madrid? Will Mbappe leave PSG?

English Premier League
Read
David Alaba celebrates after scoring in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alaba's title-winning showing tops Player Power Rankings ahead of Sterling

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

Manchester City are the greatest team of the Premier League era

Premier League Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Mahrez completes end-of-season turnaround with FA Cup triumph: Africans Abroad

Algeria Ed Dove
Read

How much will Man City miss Vincent Kompany?

ESPN FC TV
Read

VOTE: Which is the best team in the 21st century?

Manchester City Anuj Vignesh
Read
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Man City to auction Pep Guardiola's winning 'coatigan'

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Vincent Kompany, Manchester City

Kompany to leave Man City, join Anderlecht

Transfers ESPN
Read

Guardiola angrily reacts to Mancini question at press conference

English FA Cup
Read

Man City's treble has Craig Burley feeling groovy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: FA Cup final totally changed with Pereyra's missed chance

English FA Cup
Read

How will Guardiola deal with Man City egos next season?

English FA Cup
Read

Pep: Man City's Treble harder than Champions League

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Inside Man City's stunning season: How Pep Guardiola & Co. won the treble

English FA Cup Mark Ogden and Jonathan Smith
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Sterling wants to work with FA to combat racism

The FC guys mention Manchester United's '99 treble winners and Arsenal's '98 side when questioning if Man City are the best team of the Premier League era.
ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes joins the party in Manchester to get the fans' thoughts on City's treble-winning season and Vincent Kompany's departure.
Vincent Kompany says he's given everything to Manchester City as he bids farewell to the supporters at the team's victory parade.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, who is leading the fight against racism in football, said on Tuesday he hoped to talk to officials at England's Football Association and the Premier League about combating the menace.

Sterling told a conference in New York that the hectic nature of a footballer's schedule was the only thing that had kept him from meeting them already.

"In football you can get caught up with training every day and games every two, three days so you don't really have a lot of time to be out and speaking to people," Sterling said during a moderated discussion at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything conference.

"But for sure on my off time and holidays if I can get around and speak to the FA and the people in the Premier League and see how we can go about doing things better in the future for sure I'll be there in person to try and do that."

- Marcotti: Man City are the greatest team of the Premier League era
- Player Power Rankings: Alaba edges Sterling for top spot

Sterling, named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association last month, scored two goals on Saturday as City crushed Watford 6-0 to become the first men's team to win the English domestic Treble of league championship and both domestic cups on Saturday.

He reiterated his hope to see clubs slapped with automatic nine-point deductions if their supporters indulged in racist behaviour.

"If I go to a football game and I support Manchester United, for example, I don't want to be the person that lets my team down by saying silly remarks in a stadium," said Sterling.

"If you know your team is going to get deducted nine points from them winning the league you are not going to say these racist remarks even though you shouldn't have it in your head."

Raheem Sterling
Man City's Raheem Sterling, who is leading the fight against racism in football, hopes to talk to officials at the FA about combating the menace.

Last season, Sterling accused sections of the British media of fuelling racism with negative portrayals of young black players.

Sterling also encountered racist abuse during England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro in March, while there have been many other cases in European football in recent months.

Despite that, Sterling felt there had been some encouraging signs with regard to fan behaviour.

"Ten years ago it was a lot, lot worse than it is now. It's starting to get better and people are understanding that they can't say certain things," he said.

"But I think it's partly English culture on a Saturday to go out early and get ready for the game and start drinking. So a lot of these people are kind of drunk by the time they get [to the stadium]. But it's getting lot better than it used to be."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.