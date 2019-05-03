Manchester City teammates told match-winner Kompany not to shoot

Manchester City are back in the driver's seat ahead of the final day of the season after Vincent Kompany's long-range shot put the defending champions back on top of the table. Manchester City are back in the driver's seat ahead of the final day of the season after Vincent Kompany's long-range shot put the defending champions back on top of the table. Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says 'belief and desire' are what led to his game winner against Leicester. The FC crew discuss Vincent Kompany's moment of magic for Manchester City and how an unlikely strike from the defender could decide the title race.

MANCHESTER, England -- Vincent Kompany admitted he ignored the advice of his teammates to score the winning goal that kept Manchester City's title challenge on track.

City were struggling to find the breakthrough against Leicester City when the veteran City captain hit a stunning 30-yard strike to secure a 1-0 victory and keep their Premier League hopes in their own hands.

"I could hear people saying: 'Don't shoot, don't shoot!'" the 33-year-old said. "I've not come this far in my career to have young players tell me when to shoot! For 15 years, I've told people I'll score one like that.

"It's not about the amount of goals you score it's about when you score them. Today it was necessary."

The goal came as a huge relief for Pep Guardiola's side, who had found it difficult to create many chances against Leicester until Kompany's 70th minute strike.

City knew that any slip-up would hand Liverpool the advantage going into the final game of the season on Sunday, but the champions now know a victory at Brighton will see them become the first team to defend the Premier League title in 10 years.

"From the very start we had the right intensity to try and win this game. Kasper [Schmeichel] made some important saves and only I could beat him on a day like today! I'm just trying to contribute and today we went one step closer," Kompany added.

"We were putting pressure on, upping the tempo but found the last pass difficult. They defended really well and it was going to take something special. I'm really happy for the team. This club, it's part of how we have been successful to have goals like this, moments like this. We always believe that we have a chance and can play for the last second.

"Every step in the last four months was significant. Liverpool keep making the steps and now we have a final to play in Brighton. Nothing is won yet."

Kompany, who has been at City for 11 years, is out of the contract at the end of the summer with talks set to take place at the end of the season over the possibility of a new deal.

The Catalan coach described him as a club legend and says he deserves a new contract if he can maintain his fitness.

"We spoke with him and his agent. At the end of the season we are going to talk to him clearly," Guardiola told a news conference. "He is an incredible human being and he has helped me a lot.

"Always I was sad I could not use him too much but we have always known we could count on him for his personality.

"This club is what it is because of people like Vincent. At the end of the season, after the FA Cup we will decide the best for both parties."

The City boss also said he is taking nothing for granted with three points still required to fight off the challenge from Liverpool.

"We have one game left, and it will be so tough like today," he added. "We are away and we saw Brighton had a good game at Arsenal. But it is in our hands, don't forget but we could have been 10 points behind if we lost to Liverpool here.

"We were seven points behind, but we are in the last game and it is in our hands. We are going to prepare well.

"We'll see if Brighton defend deep or will be more offensive. It will be tough, but hopefully we will have the performance to be champions."