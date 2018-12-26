Pep Guardiola won't alter Manchester City's attacking ways: 'Forget about it'

The guys respond to your tweets about Manchester City's priorities, where Allegri, Ronaldo and Lukaku fit into Man United's future and more.

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has no intention of changing his attacking philosophy despite Manchester City suffering three defeats in their last four matches.

His side travel to Southampton on Sunday hoping to close the gap on leaders Liverpool before the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

City have lost their last two matches against Crystal Palace and Leicester City despite being ahead in both, but Guardiola has no plans to change his style, which has been so successful.

Asked the best way to hold on to a lead, Guardiola told a news conference: "You score another one. And another one. Holding back? Forget about it. That is not going to happen.

"I understand it, but if you give me a better solution, and can convince me to think about it -- but not for two results, or three, or four, five, or six, or seven.

"The same applied in my first season when I answered this question, 10 or 20 times, when people wondered about this guy, with what he believes, coming here and playing this way in England.

"It's not because I ever tried to show you through my words that I am special, or better, or unique, or something like that. I defend what I believe, and I believe in that."

Guardiola insists his side are ready for the challenge of chasing down Liverpool. And he says it's important not to lose focus on the game with Southampton with the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side already looking like a critical fixture.

"If you are not psychologically ready, then it is because you are not ready to compete for the big titles," he added.

"We play against Liverpool next Thursday, but we have to focus on our games. I am so close to the guys and I trust them.

"I know we made a mistake but there were mistakes in the West Ham game, when we won 4-0."