Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez dedicates goal vs. Spurs to Leicester owner

Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Mauricio Pochettino is in his fifth year at Spurs but to this point has yet to turn potential into trophies.

Spurs closing gap with City despite loss - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Extra Time: Worst stadium pitches, Solari at Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Erik Lamela missed an opportunity late to bring Tottenham level in their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Monday.

Lamela's miss due to Wembley pitch - Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur Jonathan Smith
Riyad Mahrez, centre, celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League match at Tottenham.

City's Mahrez dedicates goal to Leicester owner

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
The pitch at Wembley bothered a host of world-class players but didn't look to hinder David Silva's genius one bit.

Silva 8/10, Mahrez 7/10 in hard-fought win vs. Spurs

Man City Jonathan Smith
Riyad Mahrez, centre, celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League match at Tottenham.

City overcome Spurs, Wembley pitch to go top

Premier League Mark Ogden
Mahrez dedicates winning goal to Leicester City chairman

English Premier League
Tottenham 0-1 Man City: Mahrez puts City back on top

Premier League Highlights
Game Details
Mahrez slots in the opener for Man City

Highlights
Manchester City youngster Phil Foden

Transfer Rater: Mata to Arsenal, Foden to Juve

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Gundogan: Bernardo Silva dresses like a grandfather

English Premier League
Pep Guardiola angered Mauricio Pochettino with his comments about Harry Kane last season.

Guardiola: Spurs aren't 'the Kane team'

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
How can Spurs beat Manchester City?

English Premier League
The pitch of Wembley Stadium is in a poor state after three weeks of NFL action on the surface.

Wembley pitch deteriorates before Spurs vs. City

The Wembley pitch took another battering during Sunday's Eagles-Jaguars NFL match, just 24 hours before Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester City. Tom Hamilton
Brahim Diaz

City set to lose Brahim with Madrid keen - sources

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Guardiola: Premier League title race is wide open

English Premier League
Last Time They Met: Tottenham 1-3 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Pochettino credits 'youthful' looks to staying off social media

English Premier League
Pep Guardiola's willingness to focus on defending helped Man City earn a point at Liverpool. It also showed that they can mix it up as needed.

Any of top five teams can win Prem - Guardiola

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read
By Jonathan Smith
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez dedicates goal vs. Spurs to Leicester owner

Former Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez pays tribute to the memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after scoring in Manchester City's win at Tottenham.
English Premier League: Riyad Mahrez (6') Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City

LONDON -- Riyad Mahrez dedicated his goal in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Mahrez spent five seasons with the Foxes before his move to City in the summer and described the Leicester chairman as being "like a dad" to him.

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed on Saturday when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium and the Algerian winger looked to the heavens after his decisive sixth-minute goal.

"It has been very, very difficult for me," Mahrez told Sky Sports after the game. "It is not easy to have this type of stuff.

"The boss was very special to me. I spent four-and-a-half years there and I have many memories with him. He was such a good person, such a good human.

"I am very, very sad. That is why when I scored I put my hands in the sky for him because he did a lot for me and Leicester and it is difficult to speak about because it is very sad."

Mahrez won the Premier League title during his time at Leicester as well as winning the Player of the Year award in the same season.

He admitted that it was difficult to feature in Monday night's game against Tottenham but said that Srivaddhanaprabha would have wanted him to play.

"He was like a dad. He was very special," Mahrez added. "He was such a good person, a big heart and it was heart-breaking and shocking for me to hear this news and for all of the other people who died with him. It is a difficult situation. I am with Leicester and the family of the victims.

"I always wanted to play. I know he would have wanted me to play. He was passionate about football. It was difficult [to play against Tottenham] but I kept thinking about him. It was difficult to sleep as well."

Pep Guardiola admitted he had concerns about starting with Mahrez when the winger decided that he wanted to play.

"We spoke with him, how he felt," the City boss told a news conference. "It's a big loss for all the families in Leicester especially and Riyad was part of that for many years.

"It was tough, but I didn't speak with him in terms of how do you feel to play today because I know how competitive he is and how he likes to play on the big events. Sometimes playing games helps, not to forget, but to live it in a better way."

