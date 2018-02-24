Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
How Arsenal can stop Man City in Carabao Cup final

ESPN FC TV
Guardiola too old to play for Arsenal - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne

How Guardiola is revolutionising English football

Carabao Cup Michael Cox
Transfer Rater: Sterling to Real, De Gea to stay at United?

English Premier League
Guardiola: City have been stable all season

English Carabao Cup
Guardiola charged by FA for yellow ribbon

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
WATCH: Man City's road to the Carabao Cup final

English Carabao Cup
Wenger: Arsenal want to win the League Cup

English Carabao Cup
Pep Guardiola

Sterling a doubt for Carabao Cup final

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Vote: Weekend Predictions

English Premier League ESPN staff
Carabao Cup final: Arsenal or City to take the crown?

English Carabao Cup
Bravo deserves cup final chance for City

Manchester City David Mooney
VAR graphic at Wembley in Carabao final

Carabao Cup ESPN staff
Man City have an impressive 4-1 record in League Cup finals.

Remembering Man City's previous League Cup finals

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Real Madrid monitoring Sterling contract situation

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Fantasy Football: Popular XI

English Premier League
Transfer Rater: Kane to Man City, Neymar to Real & Benzema to PSG?

International
How will Arsenal & Man City line up in the Carabao Cup final?

English Carabao Cup
Man City can restore calm with first trophy

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Mendy set for return to training - Silva

Manchester City Ian Holyman
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Man City's Pep Guardiola charged by FA for wearing yellow ribbon

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto says he will always be thankful to Pep Guardiola for giving him his debut at the Camp Nou.

The Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon during games.

Guardiola, who has supported calls for a referendum over Catalonia's independence from Spain, has worn the ribbon in a show of support for Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, two members of the Catalan government who were imprisoned in October.

But the FA has now cited him for "wearing a political message," which is in breach of the English governing body's kit regulations.

Guardiola most recently wore the ribbon on his shirt during Monday's FA Cup defeat to Wigan. He has until March 5 to respond to the charge.

Pep Guardiola is in trouble with the FA over his yellow ribbon.

Meanwhile, Guardiola confirmed on Friday that a private jet containing his family was searched by Spanish police looking for Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

Officers inspected the plane after it arrived at Barcelona airport from Manchester believing that Puigdemont might be on board, Catalan Radio reported on Thursday.

Puigdemont is in exile in Belgium and faces charges over his role in October's declaration of independence from Spain.

The Manchester City manager said at his news conference: "That is something that my wife explained to me, it's been in the news.

"The police obviously do their job, they have the right to stop a plane and search it. It's what happened. My family saw it, they saw the police searching the plane and that's it."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

