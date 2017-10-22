Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero equals club's all-time goal record

English Premier League: Sergio Aguero (30') Man City 1-0 Burnley

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has equalled the club's all-time scoring record, netting his 177th goal against Burnley.

Aguero, 29, scored his seventh Premier League goal in as many games with a first-half penalty and has now tied Eric Brook's all-time scoring tally.

The Argentina international's strike was his first since Sept. 23 and came in his first start for more than a month, following his recovery from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Aguero has now netted 177 goals for City in 262 games since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

Brook scored 177 goals in 453 games for City between 1928 and 1940 and led the club's scoring charts since overtaking Tom Johnson's total 166. Brook's record-breaking effort came away to Bradford City in September 1938.

