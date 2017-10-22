Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero equals club's all-time goal record

Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 46'
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 7'
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Man City's Aguero converts penalty vs. Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Aguero equals City's all-time goal record

Manchester City ESPN staff
Can Burnley stop Man City?

English Premier League
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Man City 7 1 0 22
2 Man Utd 6 2 0 20
3 Tottenham 5 2 1 17
Burnley's Defour expected De Bruyne's rise

English Premier League PA Sport
'No sense' in Man City dynasty talk - Pep

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Extra Time: De Bruyne top 5? Craig to coach USMNT?

ESPN FC TV
Mariner: Chelsea attack too much for Watford

English Premier League
Guardiola: Man City must adapt to Burnley threat

English Premier League
No timeline on Kompany return - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
De Bruyne wants trophies, not accolades

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
EXCLUSIVE: De Bruyne more interested in team honours

English Premier League
Raheem Sterling

Hislop: Man City stay third

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Start vs. Napoli some of City's best football ever

Manchester City Simon Curtis
WATCH: Premier League Predictor - Week 9

English Premier League
De Bruyne: City, United will fight out title

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
EXCLUSIVE: De Bruyne says too early to call City title favourites

English Premier League
John Stones

Don't panic, City's passing game works

Manchester City David Mooney
Pep Guardiola v Napoli 20171017

Pep dedicates win to imprisoned Catalans

Manchester City Adriana Garcia
Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne agent pushing for new deal

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero equals club's all-time goal record

English Premier League: Sergio Aguero (30') Man City 1-0 Burnley
Don Hutchison discusses what Burnley need to do in order to pull of an unlikely upset in Manchester.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has equalled the club's all-time scoring record, netting his 177th goal against Burnley.

Aguero, 29, scored his seventh Premier League goal in as many games with a first-half penalty and has now tied Eric Brook's all-time scoring tally.

The Argentina international's strike was his first since Sept. 23 and came in his first start for more than a month, following his recovery from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Aguero has now netted 177 goals for City in 262 games since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

Brook scored 177 goals in 453 games for City between 1928 and 1940 and led the club's scoring charts since overtaking Tom Johnson's total 166. Brook's record-breaking effort came away to Bradford City in September 1938.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

